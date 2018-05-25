Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was booked Friday on rape and other sex charges in connection with accusations by two women — opening a new chapter in the downfall of a man whose behavior sparked the #MeToo movement.

"The NYPD thanks these brave survivors for their courage to come forward and seek justice," police said in a statement.

Once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein turned himself in at a Manhattan police station just before 7:30 a.m. to be fingerprinted and photographed ahead of an arraignment in Criminal Court.

Reporters and cameras flanked the producers as he got out of a black SUV, surrounded by detectives and ignoring shouted questions.

He wore a blue sweater, dark blazer and a weak smile as he took his first steps toward the NYPD's 1st Precinct stationhouse, but looked somber as he strode through the door. He carried several books, including "Elia Kazan: A Biography" and "Something Wonderful: Rodgers and Hammerstein's Broadway Revolution."

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the 1st Precinct in New York on Friday. Mike Segar / Reuters

Inside, he was charged with rape, criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct, the NYPD said, providing no other details.

He left the stationhouse at about 8:45 a.m.

More information will be revealed when Weinstein is arraigned later Friday. It's expected he will be released on $1 million bail and required to wear an ankle monitor.

Since women began going public with allegations against Weinstein in October, he has apologized for his behavior but denied accusations of "non-consensual sex."

Some of his accusers took to social media to celebrate his arrest.

"Today, Harvey Weinstein will take his first step on his inevitable descent to hell," actress Asia Argento said. "We, the women, finally have real hope for justice."

Actress Rose McGowan, who says Weinstein raped her, said in a statement that she had "given up hope" he would be held accountable by law.

"Twenty years ago, I swore that I would right this wrong. Today we are one step closer to justice," she said. "May this give hope to all victims and survivors everywhere that are telling their truths."

The New York case brought by the Manhattan district attorney isn't Weinstein's only legal trouble. In February, the LAPD forwarded three accusations to prosecutors to review and decide whether to bring charges.

Before he resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations of his own, former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed suit against Weinstein, and the producer faces lawsuits from accusers.

Dozens of women have accused Weinstein of a wide range of misconduct, ranging from harassment to rape, over decades. The accusers run the gamut from office workers to some of the biggest names in show business, including Uma Thurman, Salma Hayek, Lupita Nyong'o, Angelina Jolie, Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette.