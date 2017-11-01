Another actor has come forward to accuse Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct and speculated that the number of Spacey's accusers could be similar to that of disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos wrote on Facebook that he encountered Spacey at the Old Vic theater in London where Spacey was serving as artistic director — a tenure that lasted from 2004 until 2015.

"There are many of us with a 'Kevin Spacey story,'" Cavazos wrote in a post that has been translated from Spanish. "It appears that all that was needed was a male under the age of 30 for Mr. Spacey to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a local joke (in very bad taste)."

Spacey would invite men to talk about their careers, Cavazos said, and when the men arrived, they would find a "picnic with champagne on the stage, all beautifully lit up." He said Spacey would be in the bar of the theater and "squeez[e] whoever caught his attention."

Cavazos said he never let it go further than that, but said others were more afraid to stop him. He said he was told about accounts from others but did not witness them.

Spacey's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding Cavazos' accusations.

In a statement, the Old Vic said it was "deeply dismayed" by the allegations made against Spacey during his time as creative director.

"Inappropriate behavior by anyone working at The Old Vic is completely unacceptable. We aim to foster a safe and supportive environment without prejudice, harassment or bullying of any sort, at any level," the statement said.

The latest allegation against Spacey comes days after actor Anthony Rapp accused the "House of Cards" star of making sexual advances when Rapp was 14 years old. Rapp first made the allegations to BuzzFeed News.