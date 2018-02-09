LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles police have forwarded three cases in which women accuse movie producer Harvey Weinstein of sex crimes to prosecutors, a police spokesperson said Thursday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office must now review the cases and decide whether Weinstein will face criminal charges. The DA's office, which formed a special task force last year to deal with high-profile sex-crime allegations, is already evaluating two cases referred by Beverly Hills police late last year.

Los Angeles police, who sent the cases to the DA's office on Feb. 1, provided no details about the accusers or their allegations. Weinstein's spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Los Angeles police have taken dozens of reports from women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Authorities in New York and London are also investigating complaints against the former Hollywood powerhouse.

But to date, Weinstein — who has been accused of abuse by numerous A-list actresses — has not been charged with any crimes.

While Weinstein has apologized for his treatment of women over the years, he has repeatedly denied "allegations of non-consensual sex."

"Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances," his spokesperson has said.

Since the Weinstein scandal sparked the #metoo movement, other high-profile Hollywood figures, such as Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Danny Masterson and James Toback, have been accused of misconduct from boorish behavior to rape, with some alleged incidents dating back decades.