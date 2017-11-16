London's Old Vic theater said Thursday it has received 20 allegations of "inappropriate behavior" against actor Kevin Spacey during his tenure as the venue’s artistic director.

The new complaints came to light in an investigation triggered by an allegation last month that the Oscar-winning star had made a sexual advance to a teenager in 1986.

“It has also not been possible to verify any of these allegations, and it is important to note that Kevin Spacey has not commented on them,” the theatre said in a news release

Nevertheless, it apologized that complainants had previously felt unable to come forward with concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability” at the venue.

“During his tenure, the Old Vic was in a unique position of having a Hollywood star at the helm around whom existed a cult of personality,” the theater said. “The investigation found that his stardom and status at The Old Vic may have prevented people, and in particular junior staff or young actors, from feeling that they could speak up or raise a hand for help.”

Spacey was the theater’s artistic director between 2004 and 2015 but the allegations range from the 1990s, when he was a visiting actor, to 2009.

“There are allegations of a range of inappropriate behaviour,” the statement said, adding that none of the complainants were minors at the time of the incidents.

“The Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely,” it said.

Spacey issued an apology over the Oct. 30 allegation by Anthony Rapp but has not spoken publicly about subsequent claims of misconduct, nor did he address the Old Vic’s investigation.

He is one of the biggest names to lose work and standing in Hollywood since The New York Times and The New Yorker detailed sexual harassment and abuse allegations against film mogul Harvey Weinstein earlier this year. The reports saw allegations surface across the industry.

Spacey has also been fired from "House of Cards" and dropped by his talent agency and publicist.

In his apology, Spacey wrote: "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior."