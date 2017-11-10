Louis C.K.'s new movie, "I Love You, Daddy," will no longer be released, its distributor said Friday, one day after five women came forward to accuse the comedian of sexual misconduct.

On Thursday, ahead of The New York Times' report detailing the accusations, The Orchard said it was canceling the New York premiere of the comedy, which was directed and stars Louis C.K.

"There is never a place for the behavior detailed in these allegations," The Orchard said in its prior statement, adding that it was reviewing the situation.

Two female comedians claim that Louis C.K., the creator and star of the FX series "Louie," masturbated in front of them in 2002, The Times reported. Three other women told the newspaper about other instances of alleged sexual misconduct. NBC News has not verified the allegations.

"I Love You, Daddy" was set for a limited release in the U.S. on Nov. 17.

The black-and-white comedy, which pays homage to Woody Allen's "Manhattan," created controversy of its own before the allegations against Louis C.K. He plays a television producer whose 17-year-old daughter (Chloe Grace Moritz) becomes involved with a 68-year-old filmmaker (John Malkovich).

Louis C.K. did not respond to The Times' report and has not given a public response.

Lewis Kay, a rep for Louis C.K., said Friday that "in the coming days, Louis will issue a written statement."

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.