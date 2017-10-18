Hollywood fixture Meryl Streep has slammed Harvey Weinstein, the producer with whom she has worked on several blockbuster films, following allegations of decades of sexual harassment by the Hollywood titan.

"The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes," Streep said in a statement.

Streep's comments, first published by the HuffPost, came four days after a New York Times report that detailed explosive allegations against the powerful producer. Actress Ashley Judd is among those who spoke to The Times.

Streep, who famously joked that Weinstein was a "God" at the 2012 Golden Globes awards, called his alleged behavior "inexcusable."

"The behavior is inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game," her statement said.

Weinstein was fired from the studio he co-founded on Sunday amid the claims against him. While some in Hollywood have weighed in on the news, the response has been largely muted: Rose McGowan, one of the actresses who settled with Harvey, tweeted on Friday: "Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening."