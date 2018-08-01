N.Y. Attorney General Schneiderman resigns amid allegations of violence toward women

Schneiderman has been at the forefront of legal efforts to confront sexual harassment and discrimination. In February, his office sued Weinstein, Weinstein's brother, Bob, and The Weinstein Co. alleging "pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination."

Weinstein, the subject of numerous allegations of rape, assault and sex harassment, has denied all accusations of improper behavior.

Of the four women in The New Yorker, one described an incident that allegedly happened in her one-night encounter with Schneiderman. One of the women, who was described as a "romantic partner," didn't speak directly to The New Yorker.

The magazine quoted two of the women, who agreed to be named — Tanya Selvaratnam, an activist writer and actor, and Michelle Manning Barish, an activist and writer. Both said they were involved with Schneiderman in relationships that each lasted longer than a year. They described their interactions with Schneiderman as "assault" and said his behavior was fueled by heavy drinking. All four women characterized the alleged violence as non-consensual, according to the article.

"They did not report their allegations to the police at the time, but both say that they eventually sought medical attention after having been slapped hard across the ear and face, and also choked," according to the article, by Ronan Farrow and veteran staff writer Jane Mayer.

"Selvaratnam says that Schneiderman warned her he could have her followed and her phones tapped, and both say that he threatened to kill them if they broke up with him," it said, adding that a spokesperson denied that Schneiderman ever made any threats.

The New York Police Department said in statement that it had no complaints against Schneiderman on file.

Selvaratnam said in a statement Monday evening that she agreed to speak "after I found out that other women had been abused by Attorney-General Schneiderman in a similar manner many years before me."

"I wondered, who's next, and knew something needed to be done," she said.

Manning Barish posted on Facebook that she spoke out "for my daughter and for all women."

"It is all true," she wrote. "Except for the words of one man."

Schneiderman was seen as a rising Democratic Party star on the national stage. In 2016, he won a $25 million settlement from Donald Trump to end fraud cases against Trump University, a settlement that included Trump's agreement to pay up to $1 million in state penalties.

Cuomo said Monday night that he would seek an investigation and called on Schneiderman, who has raised several million dollars for a re-election campaign this year, to resign.

"My personal opinion is that, given the damning pattern of facts and corroboration laid out in the article, I do not believe it is possible for Eric Schneiderman to continue to serve as Attorney General, and for the good of the office, he should resign," Cuomo said in a statement.

"No one is above the law, including New York's top legal officer," he said.