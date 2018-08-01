N.Y. Attorney General Schneiderman resigns amid allegations of violence toward women

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, a prominent figure in the #MeToo movement who has taken on disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein, abruptly resigned Monday night after The New Yorker published the accusations of women who said he was violent toward them.

In a statement, Schneiderman strongly denied the accounts in the 6,100-word article published Monday on The New Yorker's website.

"In the privacy of intimate relationships, I have engaged in role-playing and other consensual sexual activity," Schneiderman said in his statement, which he tweeted publicly afterward. "I have not assaulted anyone. I have never engaged in non-consensual sex, which is a line I would not cross."

But as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and the National Organization for Women all called on him to resign, Schneiderman said in a second statement that the allegations "will effectively prevent me from leading the office's work at this critical time."

"I therefore resign my office" effective Tuesday night, he said.

Schneiderman repeated that he strongly contested the allegations, as did his ex-wife, Jennifer Cunningham, a New York lobbyist who was divorced from Schneiderman in 1996. In a statement, she called the accusations "completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father."

The Manhattan district attorney's office told NBC News that it had opened an investigation into the allegations. New York police said in statement that they had no complaints against Schneiderman on file.

Schneiderman has been at the forefront of legal efforts to confront sexual harassment and discrimination. In February, his office sued Weinstein, Weinstein's brother, Bob, and The Weinstein Co. alleging "pervasive sexual harassment, intimidation and discrimination."

Weinstein, the subject of numerous allegations of rape, assault and sex harassment, has denied all accusations of improper behavior.