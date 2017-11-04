Netflix Cuts Ties With Kevin Spacey After Allegations

Netflix on Friday said it is cutting ties with "House of Cards" actor Kevin Spacey after the actor was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment.

"Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey," a Netflix spokesperson said in an emailed statement Friday.

"We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show," the Netflix spokesperson said, referring to production company Media Rights Capital.

The spokesperson also said Netflix will not be moving forward with the release of the film "Gore," which starred and was produced by Spacey and which was in post-production.

Spacey has been accused by Broadway veteran Anthony Rapp and Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos of inappropriate sexual behavior.

After Rapp in an article published by Buzzfeed News last weekend that Spacey laid on top of him in 1986 when he was 14 years old in an incident Rapp characterized as a sexual advance, Spacey said in a statement that he didn't remember the alleged incident but was "beyond horrified" and apologized.

"If I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years," Spacey said in a statement on Twitter after the Buzzfeed article was published.

Cavazos said on Facebook that Spacey "squeez[ed]" him during the Oscar-winner's tenure as artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

Spacey's representatives said this week that "Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment."

Netflix and MRC announced on Tuesday that it would be suspending production of the sixth season of "House of Cards."

The company had already decided to end the series, in which Spacey plays scheming President Frank Underwood, after production wrapped on the sixth season.

An attorney for Spacey did not immediately return a request for comment late Friday.