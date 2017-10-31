Actress Rose McGowan faces an arrest warrant in Washington, D.C. for felony possession of a controlled substance.

On Monday, McGowan, 44, tweeted to her followers that a warrant had been issued for her arrest in Virginia.

"Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSES--T," McGowan wrote.

The felony charge stems from an investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on Jan. 20, police said, according to The Associated Press.

After the items allegedly tested positive for narcotics, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained a warrant for McGowan's arrest on Feb. 1, The Associated Press reported.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.

It is unclear when McGowan first learned of the warrant for her arrest.

Police told The Associated Press they've attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in a Loudoun County, Virginia, court. The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

McGowan was named in an article by The New York Times as one of the women who settled a sexual harassment suit with now-disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein. She has accused him of raping her but Weinstein has repeatedly denied all claims of non-consensual sex "unequivocally."

She has since then become one of the leading voices speaking out against sexual assault in the film industry since then, and spoke at the Women's Convention rally in Detroit on Friday.