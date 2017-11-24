Uma Thurman took aim at disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein and alleged “wicked conspirators" and advised fans to "stay tuned."

The 47-year-old actress worked with the producer on movies including "Pulp Fiction" and "Kill Bill."

Thurman posted a Thanksgiving Day message to her 574,000 Instagram followers saying she was grateful “for all those I love, and for all those who have the courage to stand up for others."

Uma Thurman and Harvey Weinstein at the 2016 amfAR New York Gala. Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage file

She added: “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.”

Thurman did not make any specific allegations about Weinstein but wrote: “I feel it’s important to take your time, be fair, be exact, so... Happy Thanksgiving Everyone! (Except you Harvey, and all your wicked conspirators — I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet) — stay tuned.”

Weinstein, 65, is accused by dozens of women of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape. He was fired by The Weinstein Co. and expelled from various professional guilds. He denies all allegations of non-consensual sex but has apologized for causing "a lot of pain" with "the way I've behaved with colleagues in the past."

After the first wave of allegations against Weinstein emerged in October, Thurman told Access Hollywood that she would not comment in detail, saying: “I've been waiting to feel less angry, and when I'm ready, I'll say what I have to say."