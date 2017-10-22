Women of the Senate Share Their #MeToo Stories of Harassment

Play Facebook

The Harvey Weinstein story reminded us of the ugliness, the humiliation and perhaps most importantly, the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault. In response, women took to social media and began telling their stories using the hashtag #MeToo, illustrating how common this kind of behavior can be.

Now even some of the most powerful women in government are saying #MeToo.

"Meet the Press" asked every female member of the Senate — all 21 — if they would share stories they might have of sexual harassment. Four senators, all Democrats, said yes and told us of experiences from early in their careers.