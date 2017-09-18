Feedback
Storyline
Hazing in America
News
Hazing in America

Interactive: Where Hazing Is a Crime in the U.S.

by NBC News

As universities and colleges work to combat hazing in campuses across America, laws treating hazing as a crime vary from state to state. Seventy-five percent of people said something needs to be done about hazing at fraternities and sororities, according to a new recent NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll. But 41 percent of people surveyed also said they believe hazing will always be present on college campuses. All but 6 states in the U.S. have instituted anti-hazing laws. And 10 states outright prohibit hazing, making it a misdemeanor or even a possible felony if it results in serious bodily harm.

See what your state is doing to tackle hazing.

NBC News
NBC News
