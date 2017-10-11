Eight students at Louisiana State University were among 10 people charged in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity pledge last month, authorities said Wednesday.

Matthew Alexander Naquin, 19, was hit with the most serious charge — negligent homicide, the LSU Police Department said in a statement. He and the nine others were also charged with hazing.

Maxwell Gruver Courtesy of Gruver family

Eight of those charged are enrolled in LSU and are active members of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, a police spokesman said. The other two, Patrick Forde, 20, and Sean Paul Gott, 21, are not currently enrolled at LSU but have ties to the frat.

The arrests came almost a month after Maxwell Gruver, 18, a prospective Phi Delta Theta member, died after what police called a “potential hazing incident.”

An autopsy later revealed that Gruver died of "acute alcohol intoxication with aspiration" and had a blood alcohol level of .495 at the time of his death — more than six times the legal intoxication level in most states.

Police identified the other suspects as: Zachary Castillo, 19; Elliott Eaton, 20; Zachary Hall, 21; Ryan Isto, 18; Hudson Kirkpatrick, 19; Sean Pennison, 21; and Nicholas Taulli, 19.

All were booked at the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, the spokesman said.

Gruver's father, Stephen Gruver, declined to comment on the arrests after an NBC reporter reached him at his suburban Atlanta home.

In the wake of Gruver's death, all Greek activities at the Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based university were suspended and Phi Delta Theta shuttered the LSU chapter after determining that some of its members had violated the organization's alcohol-free housing policy.

Although Phi Delta Theta also has a blanket anti-hazing policy, NBC reported that dozens of chapters have been disciplined for breaking that and other rules since 2000. Other chapters have also stirred up controversy with sexually or racially insensitive stunts.