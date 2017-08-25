Feedback

Hurricane Harvey

  • Hurricane Harvey, currently a Category 2 storm, is on track to strengthen to a Category 3 sometime Friday.
  • It is expected to make landfall just east of Corpus Christi between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET Saturday.
  • It will likely batter the state with major winds, historic rainfall and potentially "catastrophic" flooding.
  • Eight million people are under hurricane warnings, and nearly 1 million others are under tropical storm warnings.

Huge Hurricane Harvey as Seen From Space

Gas Prices Rise as Hurricane Harvey Surprises Oil Companies

Texas residents evacuate as coast braces for Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey Poses Danger to Ill-Prepared New Orleans

Texas Gov. On Hurricane Harvey: 'Now Is the Time to Get Out'

Corpus Christi Mayor urges residents to "get out of Dodge"

Hurricane Harvey: Winds, Storm Surge Are Immediate Concerns

Hurricane Harvey Strengthens to Category 2, Mandatory Evacuations Ordered

Hurricane Harvey Intensifies to Category 2 as It Roars Toward Texas

Hurricane Harvey intensifies to Category 2 storm

Hurricane Harvey: Where is it headed, how bad will it get?

Galveston prepares for Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey barrels toward Texas coast

Hurricane Harvey Intensifies as it Roars Toward Texas

