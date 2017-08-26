Powerful Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas coast late Friday as a Category 4 storm that that forecasters warned could cause "catastrophic flooding," the National Hurricane Center said.

Harvey made landfall between Port Aransas and Port O’Connor, near Corpus Christi, with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the hurricane center said at 11 p.m. ET Friday.

It then made a second landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with 125 mph winds on the northeastern shore of Copano Bay at 2 a.m. ET Saturday, the hurricane center said.

Thousands of residents had fled parts of coastal Texas ahead of the storm, and the state’s governor warned people to leave low-lying areas. The National Hurricane Center warned of 12-foot storm surges and warned of up to 40 inches of rain in some areas through Wednesday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Texas 2:01 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1032921667673" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

There were reports of toppled signs and building damage across the Texas coast, but forecasters warned that a major threat is the volume of rain the hurricane is expected to produce over the next several days.

"It's hard to imagine just how horrific and destructive this amount of water will be," NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins said earlier.

More than 158,000 people were without power in the Corpus Christi area, AEP Texas said.

In Rockport, a city on the coast of Aransas Bay northeast of Corpus Christi, City Manager Kevin Carruth said a tree fell on a mobile home Friday, trapping a family inside, but rescuers had to be pulled due to safety concerns and it was unclear if there were any injuries.

There were unconfirmed reports of damage to a high school in the city as the hurricane hit, he said, but the building would have been empty at the time. Police were investigating but there was a lot of debris on the roads.

As of 10 pm the eye of #Harvey has made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane between Port Aransas & Port O'Connor. #txwx #stxwx pic.twitter.com/FiI2pIaVCE — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) August 26, 2017

Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Sims told the Associated Press late Friday that there were about 15 volunteer firefighters hunkered down at the city's fire station waiting for conditions to improve enough for their vehicles to safely travel and to assess the damage to the city of about 10,000 people.

"There's nothing we can do at this moment. We are anxious to get out there and make assessments, but we're hunkered down for now," he said.

The hurricane, moving northwest, is expected to slow down and linger over southeastern Texas through the middle of next week, the hurricane center said.

A damaged stop light blocks a street as Hurricane Harvey makes landfall in Corpus Christi, Texas, on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. Nick Wagner / Austin American-Statesman via AP

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier Friday urged people to leave low-lying areas and said: "If you don't get out, you could be in the area without power, without water, without necessities for at least a week, if not longer."

President Donald Trump said Friday night that he signed a disaster declaration "which unleashes the full force of government help." The declaration allows federal funding to help stricken areas.

Multiple counties and cities were under mandatory and voluntary evacuation orders. In Corpus Christi, where a voluntary evacuation order had been issued, dozens of homes and storefronts were boarded up. The city issued a warning to boil water before consumption.

Abbott activated more than 700 members of the Texas Army and Air National Guards, the Texas State Guard and the Texas Military Department ahead of the hurricane making landfall. He declared a state of disaster in 30 counties on Wednesday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Flooding from Hurricane Harvey begins 3:50 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1032951875868" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The last time a major hurricane struck Texas was in 2008, when Hurricane Ike hit Galveston as a Category 2 hurricane. Ike caused an estimated $22 billion in damage.

Donie Hatcher-Walters lives in Rosharon near Galveston and her family, including two children, did not evacuate ahead of the hurricane and were waiting out the storm.

Hatcher-Walters, who is not a native of Texas and is from Los Angeles, told MSNBC late Friday that she thought about going to Dallas, but her husband wanted to stay. Earlier there were tornado warnings, and part of their fence came down.

"My husband, being from Texas, said 'no, let's just hunker down and ride it out,'" she said. "And I really do regret that decision."