Record-shattering rainfall hit the cities of Beaumont and Port Arthur in southeastern Texas Wednesday, unleashing flash floods that swamped hundreds of residents who had sought safety in a local shelter.

Local station KJAC reported that the Bob Bower Civil Center in Port Arthur was underwater. Pictures posted by the channel showed evacuees lying on cots surrounded by a sea of water. Those sheltering there were being re-evacuated to another center in the city, KJAC reported.

Even before Harvey again made landfall earlier, Port Arthur and Beaumont were pummeled by 26 inches of rain over 24 hours — doubling the previous record for one day of rainfall in the area, according to the Weather Channel.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Evacuees Forced Out Again After Civic Center Floods 0:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1035801155836" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

“Many Texans in and around Beaumont [and] Port Arthur are fighting for their lives against an incredible amount of water,” said NBC News Meteorologist Bill Karins. “This is just as bad, if not worse, than flooding in Houston.”

“Our whole city is underwater right now but we are coming,” Port Arthur Mayor Derrick Freeman said in a Facebook post early Wednesday, as distressed residents posted addresses and phone numbers on his official page as they pleaded for help.

Both cities are around 100 miles northeast of Houston near Sabine Lake and Neches River.

“We’re stuck in the house, six kids, one adult mom is disabled and oldest child is on medication …water is knee high in the house and about 10 inches or less away from the wall power outlets,” one resident wrote in a post on the page.

The National Hurricane Center described the flooding in southeastern Texas as “catastrophic” and “life-threatening.”

Mayor Freeman warned those affected by flooding to find higher ground and to stay out of attics as he assured people help was on its way.

“If you called, we are coming,” he said.

Some 20 miles northwest in the city of Beaumont police said a hypothermic toddler had been found clinging to her drowned mother, after they were swept away from their vehicle late Tuesday.

Pictures from the city show cars submerged in over a foot of water despite warnings the roads were not safe to drive on.

Beaumont’s mayor, Becky Ames, told TODAY that “every single body of water” around the city of Beaumont was “at capacity and over flowing.”

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Harvey continues to bring more rain as it turns to tropical storm 0:59 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1035819075941" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

“The rain is still coming down," she added.

Ames told the show that the level of devastation in the city was “not projected in any shape of form,” as she said Harvey was “like nothing I’ve ever seen before.”

She described reports of the hypothermic toddler as “devastating,” as she warned that as day breaks Beaumont will likely see “some more horrible situations, because we do know it’s pretty bad out there.”

Oil refineries in the area were reducing output or shutting down Wednesday due to the flooding, according to Reuters.

Port Arthur houses the largest crude oil refinery in the U.S. The operation, run by Motiva Enterprises, shut down Tuesday night, according to the news agency.

Kevin Roth, senior meteorologist at the Weather Channel, said the area had seen about half a year’s worth of rain in one day.

“Small creeks and small rivers and streams are the first to flood, then the other larger rivers in the area will begin to swell,” Roth added, explaining the flash flooding process.

Roth predicted that the rain would begin to taper off in the area at around sunrise as the center of Harvey shifts position.

The once Category 4 hurricane and now a tropical storm, made landfall again early Wednesday, coming ashore in western Louisiana near the border with Texas.

The storm was expected to pack winds up to 45 mph and drench the upper Texas coast and southwestern Louisiana with 6 to 12 inches of rain before heading deeper inland, according to the National Weather Service.