Harvey, Already a ‘Landmark Event,’ Threatens Round Two

At least three deaths in Texas have already been blamed on Hurricane Harvey — and the storm system is expected to make landfall again sometime this week, forecasters said.

"This is a landmark event for Texas," said Brock Long, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. "Texas has never seen an event like this."

Photos: Life-Threatening Rain Hammers Houston

A 60-year-old woman in east Montgomery County, north of Houston, died when a tree fell on her while she slept, the county sheriff's office said Monday, raising the confirmed number of deaths to three as torrents of water continued to cripple the region.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Houston Is a City Under Water After Harvey 3:27 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1034561603905" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Six members of a family trying to flee were swept away in their van on Sunday and remain missing, two relatives told NBC News on Monday. Authorities haven't confirmed the incident, but relatives said the six — four children and their great-grandparents — were feared dead.

The Latest on the Storm

Harvey, now a tropical storm with maximum winds of about 45 mph, is about 45 miles east of Port O'Connor, Texas, and is slowly moving back toward coastal waters.

It is expected to remain offshore through Tuesday before resurging in the Gulf of Mexico and turning back north toward southeast Texas on Wednesday.

Bands of heavy rain are expected to persist over the next several days, with parts of Texas and Louisiana facing record rainfall through at least Labor Day weekend, forecasters say.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of the Houston region through Tuesday morning, and almost 300,000 customers are without power.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has begun releasing water from both major Houston-area dams — something that has never been done before.

Everything You Need to Know About Hurricane Harvey

Almost 300,000 customers — 2.5 percent of all the state's customers — remained without power late Monday afternoon, the U.S. Energy Department said, based on data from electric utilities, state agencies and personnel on the ground. Some areas might not get their power back until Saturday, the Energy Department said.

The Department of Homeland Security said it was sending personnel to the state to help bolster security forces, while Gov. Greg Abbott said the entire Texas National Guard — about 12,000 members — would be deployed. Already, 3,000 have been mobilized to help with rescue and recovery.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Mass Evacuations as Tens of Thousands of Houstonians Are Displaced 2:01 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1034566723737" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Houston police and fire officials fielded about 2,000 calls for rescues just since midnight Sunday, the city's Office of Emergency Management said Monday night, and Police Chief Art Acevedo said he feared the worst was yet to come, telling The Associated Press that he was "really worried about how many bodies we're going to find."

Related: 'Cajun Navy' Rushes to Rescue Strangers From Harvey

President Donald Trump, who is scheduled to travel to Texas on Tuesday, signed a disaster declaration to help get federal funds to stricken areas.

The U.S. Coast Guard sent assets from as far away as Maine and California, Vice Adm. Karl Schultz said. Helicopters and numerous boat crews were being used to assist in rescues, he said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed U.S. Coast Guard Conducts Rescue Mission After Hurricane Harvey 1:24 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1034257475940" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

People were rescued from "pretty much everywhere," said Cmdr. Jim Spitler, commanding officer of Air Station Houston. "Most of them are rooftops, but they've been on top of cars, they've been on bridges, they've been in their attics."

Related: Houston Officials Defend Not Ordering Hurricane Harvey Evacuation

Little relief is in sight, as Harvey refuses to budge from its home along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. The National Weather Service said that the system was still at tropical storm strength more than 60 hours after it made landfall, and that it is expected to churn north and make landfall again along the northwestern Gulf coast sometime on Wednesday.

Dayton, north of Houston, had received 39.7 inches of rain by Monday afternoon, while Houston, itself, had received about 20 inches — "and there's going to be so much more on top of that," said Danielle Banks, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel.

The upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana could get as much as 20 more inches, taking totals in some areas up to 50 inches — including the Houston/Galveston area, the National Weather Service said.

#Harvey in perspective. So much rain has fallen, we've had to update the color charts on our graphics in order to effectively map it. pic.twitter.com/Su7x2K1uuz — NWS (@NWS) August 28, 2017

"Results could be devastating if any of these rains fall where catastrophic flooding has already occurred," the National Weather Service said.

And even then, "because of the sheer volume of water of Hurricane Harvey, it is going to take weeks to drain through the rivers of Texas," Banks said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday that it had begun releasing water from both major Houston-area dams — something that has never been done before.

While opening two reservoirs will increase water levels and worsen flooding along Houston's Buffalo Bayou watershed, it's a better alternative than allowing the water to spill over and around the reservoirs into additional neighborhoods, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said Monday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed After Harvey, Governor Seeks 'New Normal' for Texans 0:36 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="http://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1034406979646" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

For survivors of Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the devastation brought back painful memories.

"We've been watching the weather map, but not necessarily the weather footage, because it is very reminiscent," said Edward L. Spears II, pastor of Faith and Love Church of God in Christ in Fort Worth, who evacuated with his family from New Orleans 12 years ago.

Harvey "is a little too close," he told NBC Dallas-Fort Worth. "In all the languages in all the world and all the dialects, there are no words for what it feels like."

Related: Six Family Members Swept Away in Van Feared Dead in Texas Floodwaters

Meanwhile, State Attorney General Ken Paxton warned that another specter was menacing the state — profiteers operating in violation of laws against price gouging.

Paxton told CNBC on Monday that his office had already fielded more than 500 complaints since Harvey arrived — including reports of up to $99 being charged for a case of water, hotels tripling or quadrupling their prices and fuel being offered for up to $10 a gallon.

Violators are subject to fines of up to $20,000 per occurrence — or up to $250,000 if the victim is age 65 or older.