Houston Residents Warned Against Sightseeing After Harvey Moves East

Officials warned Houston residents not to go out and sightsee as Tropical Storm Harvey moved east into Louisiana and an improved weather forecast was on the way for southeast Texas on Wednesday.

Harvey made a landfall again early Wednesday, coming ashore in western Louisiana near the border with Texas. The National Weather Service said weather conditions were expected to improve for southeast Texas, but the National Hurricane Center warned that "ongoing catastrophic and life-threatening flooding will continue in southeastern Texas."

As the storm started moving away, some Houston residents were posting images of the long-awaited blue skies over their city on social media.

Starting about 5 today, friends all over Houston started posting blue sky photos. How happy we are to see the clouds part! pic.twitter.com/ZmomnyQZv8 — Tamara Griepp (@TamaraGriepp) August 30, 2017

59 South in Houston this evening. Still quiet, but it was good to see the sun and a little bit of blue sky. pic.twitter.com/vyYNGQp4Gt — Naomi Gonzales (@InMediasRes_) August 30, 2017

But the NWS posted a warning on its Twitter account asking people to avoid going out and sightseeing as the weather improves.

We know it's daylight, but please do not go sight-see! Rescues are still ongoing & you may endanger yourself or others by being in the way pic.twitter.com/ka64KD6VBE — NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) August 30, 2017

The service said evacuations are still ongoing and first responders are working hard to get people to safety. Flood waters from creeks, bayous and rivers will be swiftly moving, and residents are being asked to stay away from the flood waters. Residents are also being told to avoid driving around the barricades.

Houston police said they are not currently stopping residents from entering any areas, but are recommending people wanting to just gawk at the post-storm destruction to find something else to do.

“I would say this energy is better spent volunteering at the shelters,” Sgt. Eric Nevle told NBC News.

Police in the city of Rosenberg, a suburb about 30 miles southwest of Houston, have also cautioned their residents against trying to view the overflowing Brazos River. Police said no one will be allowed into the flooded area and only residents who can show proof of residence in the evacuation zone will be allowed to return to their homes.

At least 10 people have died in the region as the result of tropical storm Harvey.