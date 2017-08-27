Hurricane Harvey has devastated communities across southeast Texas since slamming the coastline late Friday, ripping apart homes, deluging highways, and knocking out power for hundreds of thousands.

As rescuers scramble to save people from catastrophic flooding, you can help as well. Here are the organizations providing urgent relief and essential services during what the National Weather Service has called an "unprecedented" natural disaster:

Airbnb

The company is allowing hosts to list homes in Austin, Dallas and San Antonio for free. Learn more here.

Airbnb has activated our host community to open their homes for $0 for those evacuating for Hurricane Harvey. https://t.co/bSXZPgh1HE — Airbnb Help (@AirbnbHelp) August 25, 2017

American Red Cross

The humanitarian organization is opening shelters, sending supplies and putting volunteers in place around Texas. You can donate money online or text 90999 to chip in $10. If you want to volunteer, read this.

Americares

The non-profit is accepting donations on its website.

Austin Pets Alive!

The organization says it has transported over 235 animals to its shelter since Saturday morning. How can you lend a hand? Make a donation, foster or adopt a pet, or volunteer. Find out more here.

Catholic Charities USA

Support our disaster relief efforts for #HurricaneHarvey & related floods. Text CCUSADISASTER to 71777 to donate. pic.twitter.com/mJFbsTC1BJ — CatholicCharitiesUSA (@CCharitiesUSA) August 26, 2017

Coastal Bend Disaster Recovery Group

Driscoll Children's Hospital

The hospital cares for kids in the Corpus Christi area. Learn about Driscoll's services here. You can make a donation here.

Feeding Texas

The state network of food banks is accepting donations.

Global Giving

The crowdfunding site is trying to reach a $2 million relief fund goal. You can contribute here.

Salvation Army

We're on the frontlines of #HurricaneHarvey relief. Your support can help keep us there. Donate at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or https://t.co/YvaVQOscCd pic.twitter.com/CrLspBVMNc — Salvation Army EDS (@SalArmyEDS) August 27, 2017

Save the Children

The organization's emergency responders are on the ground and ready to help. You can donate to its relief fund here.

South Texas Blood and Tissue Center

Blood donors are urgently needed as the state deals with severe injuries and strained resources. The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center website appeared to be down Sunday afternoon — but you can find a blood drive at this page.

Children walk near downed power lines and fallen trees left in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Victoria, Texas. Charlie Riedel / AP

Southern Baptist Disaster Relief

The group has sent lots of supplies — rolled roofing, mold removal tools — and deployed volunteers. You can learn more and donate here.

Texas Diaper Bank

The organization is sending out relief kits for babies, young kids, the elderly and disabled. You can donate here.