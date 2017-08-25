CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thousands of people fled parts of coastal Texas on Friday as Hurricane Harvey, a life-threatening Category 2 storm, gained strength and hurtled toward the state.

Homeowners, businesses and government officials were scrambling to prepare for what could be a devastating storm. Forecasters said it has the potential to lash the state with significant rain, 125-mph winds, up to 12-foot storm surges, and "catastrophic" flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

The seven Texas counties on the coast have ordered mandatory evacuations of tens of thousands of residents from low-lying areas, according to the Associated Press. The message from state officials was clear: Get out while you can.

The Latest

Hurricane Harvey, currently a Category 2 storm, is on track to strengthen to a Category 3 sometime Friday.

It is expected to make landfall just east of Corpus Christi between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET Saturday.

It will likely batter the state with major winds, historic rainfall and potentially "catastrophic" flooding.

Eight million people are under hurricane warnings, and nearly 1 million others are under tropical storm warnings.

"A lot of people are taking this storm for granted, thinking it may not pose much of a danger to them," Gov. Greg Abbott told NBC affiliate KPRC in Houston. "Please heed warnings and evacuate as soon as possible."

Harvey, driven by warm Gulf of Mexico waters, was expected to make landfall as a Category 3 storm just east of Corpus Christi between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. ET Saturday. Heavy rain and widespread flooding will likely be what makes Harvey historic, said NBC News meteorologist Bill Karins.

"It's hard to imagine just how horrific and destructive this amount of water will be but it goes without saying that anyone who has decided to stay in a low-lying area is risking their lives," said Karins.

The last Category 2 storm to hit Texas was Hurricane Ike in 2008. The last Category 3 storm to pummel the U.S. was Hurricane Wilma, which struck Florida in 2005.

The National Hurricane Center warned Harvey was "dangerously approaching" the Texas coast early Friday, picking up more power and packing maximum sustained winds of 110 mph — close to the Category 3 threshold, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The agency added that "life-threatening and devastating flooding" was expected and that "Harvey is expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches" the Texas coast.

Corpus Christi Mayor Joe McComb urged residents to be proactive — before it is too late.

Cody Munds, Lee Martin and John Pezzi, left to right, fill sandbags as people prepare for approaching Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 25, 2017 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

"We are going to, in the strongest possible terms, encourage residents in the low-lying areas, as they say, to get out of Dodge," McComb said at a news conference Thursday.

Thousands of Texans appeared to follow that advice on Friday morning — but many others planned on hunkering down this weekend.

Gina McGinnis, 60, who works at the Schlotzsky's sandwich chain, said she was going to "ride out the storm."

"I'm ready. I just gotta go get other people ready," McGinnis told NBC News. "It's just T.C.O.B. — taking care of business.

"I have faith in God. If he decides it's my time to go," she said, "I'm ready. I'm ready to go no matter what."

Aaron Castro, 28, another Schlotzsky's employee, said there were "a lot of people sticking around."

"Some people just can't go out," Castro said. "They don't have no money to go out."

At least 10 critically ill babies were flown Thursday from Driscoll Children's Hospital in Corpus Christi to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, more than 400 miles north, to ride out the storm, NBC Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

"They made a wise decision to get them out as quickly as possible," said Debbie Boudreaux, Cook's director of transport and fleet services. "The problem keeping them there is the ventilation system they're on — the lifesaving ventilator — would not be able to be maintained without electricity."

In the town of Rockport, about 20 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, 90 elderly and fragile people were evacuated Thursday night from the Park Manor skilled nursing facility to its sister facility in Bee Cave, near Austin.

The bread section of a Kroger store is empty as people prepare for the possible arrival of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 24, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Johnielle Johnson, the Bee Cave facility's director of nursing, told NBC affiliate KXAN of Austin that a therapy gym was being turned into living space for 14 of the evacuees, while the rest will double up in rooms occupied by current residents.

Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert briefed President Donald Trump on the hurricane's progress and preparations for its landing, a national security official said Thursday afternoon.

Abbott on Wednesday declared a state of disaster in 30 counties. Mandatory evacuations were ordered in Texas for the cities of Aransas Pass and Portland and the counties of San Patricio and Brazoria. Authorities in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, meanwhile, ordered mandatory evacuations for areas south of the Intracoastal Water Way effective at 6 a.m. local time.

Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level and made state resources available for preparation and rescue and recovery efforts.

Phil McCausland reported from Corpus Christi, Texas. Daniel Arkin reported from New York.