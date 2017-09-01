Hurricane Harvey has flooded Texas with more than 20 trillion gallons of rain since it first made landfall. Roughly 100,000 homes have been affected and flooding in Houston hit historic levels. Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said more than 311,000 people have registered for disaster assistance.

When residents return to their homes, they may not recognize what they left behind. These photos illustrate the dramatic affect of Harvey throughout Texas before and after the Category 4 hurricane hit.