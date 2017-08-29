HOUSTON — A major dam in Houston has spilled over for the first time in history after Harvey's rains inundated its reservoir, a federal official said.

The water level surpassed the top of Addicks Dam just before 8 a.m. CT, when the water level rose to 108.1 feet, exceeding the reservoir's capacity of 108 feet, according to the Harris County flood warning website.

Jay Townsend, a spokesman for the Army Corps of Engineers, said water will now flow into uncontrolled runoff areas around the dam. From there, it will spread into already rain-swollen streets and eventually into the Buffalo Bayou, a narrow body of water that runs through downtown Houston.

It comes as Harvey, which has crippled Houston with historic floodwaters, continues to dump rain on the region.

"Localized storm-total rain amounts of up to 50 inches are not out of the question" by later this week, The Weather Channel warned. "This may end up being one of the worst flood disasters in U.S. history."

Officials have been anticipating the Addicks Dam and another nearby Houston reservoir, the Barker Reservoir, would be topped. On Monday, as water levels were climbing at a rate of more than 6 inches per hour, the Army Corps of Engineers released water from both into Buffalo Bayou to try to prevent an uncontrolled gush.

The Addicks Dam is still releasing the maximum planned amount of nearly 4,000 cubic feet per second downstream, the Corps of Engineers said. Barker Reservoir is expected to reach capacity by Thursday.

"Both dams continue to perform as designed. We have monitors on both structures 24 hours a day looking for concerns with the structure and we've had no issues or concerns to date," said Col. Lars Zetterstrom, Commander for the Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, which includes Harris County.

The reservoirs were built after catastrophic floods in 1929 and 1925 and were designed to contain water until it could be released downstream at a controlled rate, according to the Associated Press.

Aaron Franco reported from Houston, Elizabeth Chuck reported from New York.