The Trump administration on Friday asked Congress for $7.85 billion to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, which caused devastating floods in parts of Texas.

The size of the appropriation request is larger than what some had expected. Two Republican congressional sources had said a request of at least $5.5 billion had been expected. The Office of Management and Budget made the request in a letter sent to House Speaker Paul Ryan.

Most of the requested $7.85 billion — $7.4 billion — would go to the Federal Emergency Management Agency's disaster relief fund, and $450 million for a small business administration loan program.

FEMA's disaster relief fund had been at around $3.6 billion heading into the storm, homeland security adviser Tom Bossert said Thursday, and that pool of money was funding most of the agency's response.

Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast a week ago as a Category 4 hurricane, then turned into a tropical storm and swamped parts of the Texas coast this week. Houston, Beaumont, and other cities saw major flooding, and the storm is blamed in at least 38 deaths.

The House is expected to vote on the appropriation next week. The scope of the damage wrought by the storm could make it the costliest natural disaster in the nation's history.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Harvey's Gone, but Devastation Continues in Texas 2:01 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1037931587722" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate is prepared to move quickly, and said the storm caused "horrific devastation" to Texas and the Gulf Coast.

"Working closely with the President and the House of Representatives, the Senate stands ready to act quickly to provide this much-needed assistance to those impacted communities, and support first responders and volunteers," McConnell said.