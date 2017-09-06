Feedback

Hurricane Irma

Latest Updates

  • Irma, a Category 5 storm, made its first landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday.
  • The storm has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, putting it near the highest on record.
  • President Trump declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while authorities in the Bahamas said they would evacuate six southern islands.
  • Irma's path couldn't be precisely predicted, forecasters stressed. It is expected to pass near Puerto Rico sometime Wednesday, then move toward the Florida coast over the weekend. Southeast Florida could be in the eye of the storm by Sunday morning.

Plus, there's a tropical storm named Jose brewing in the Atlantic that could chase after Irma. Read more on that here.

National Hurricane Center
Predicting Irma's Path Is Giving Supercomputers a Challenge

Tropical Storm Jose Brewing in the Atlantic

Hurricane Irma: Preparations underway in Puerto Rico

As Hurricane Irma Nears, NFL Says Dolphins Won't Play in Miami

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, Florida Starts Evacuations

Hurricane Andrew Was One of the Worst Storms in U.S. History. Irma Could Be Worse.

Tropical Storm Jose Brewing in the Atlantic

Disaster Predicted as Irma Hits Islands, Roars Toward Puerto Rico

Hurricane Irma: Preparations underway in Puerto Rico

Hurricane Irma: Florida residents brace for monster storm

Hurricane Irma makes landfall in Caribbean packing 185 mph winds

Predicting Irma's Path Is Giving Supercomputers a Challenge

Flying Through the Eye of Hurricane Irma

Puerto Rico is in the Bull’s Eye of Hurricane Irma

Ahead of Hurricane Irma, Florida Starts Evacuations

How to Make an Emergency Go Bag

Why European Forecasts Are Generally More Accurate

