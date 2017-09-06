National Hurricane Center Predicting Irma's Path Is Giving Supercomputers a Challenge Hurricane tracking has improved markedly in recent years, but scientists still need many models to predict storms like Irma. Still, they don't know for sure.

Tropical Storm Jose Brewing in the Atlantic Tropical Storm Jose growing into a hurricane but not expect to follow the same path as Hurricane Irma.

Video Hurricane Irma: Preparations underway in Puerto Rico Irma is expected to begin lashing Puerto Rico later on Wednesday, and all across the island, shelters are being opened. NBC’s Morgan Radford reports for TODAY from San Juan.

As Hurricane Irma Nears, NFL Says Dolphins Won't Play in Miami The NFL announced that the Miami Dolphins will not host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Miami as originally scheduled due to Hurricane Irma. NBC Sports