Hurricane Irma
Latest Updates
- Irma, a Category 5 storm, made its first landfall in the Caribbean early Wednesday.
- The storm has maximum sustained winds of 185 mph, putting it near the highest on record.
- President Trump declared emergencies in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, while authorities in the Bahamas said they would evacuate six southern islands.
- Irma's path couldn't be precisely predicted, forecasters stressed. It is expected to pass near Puerto Rico sometime Wednesday, then move toward the Florida coast over the weekend. Southeast Florida could be in the eye of the storm by Sunday morning.
Plus, there's a tropical storm named Jose brewing in the Atlantic that could chase after Irma. Read more on that here.
Key Stories
