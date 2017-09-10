1,200 Americans Evacuated From St. Maarten Amid Reports of Violence

The State Department said Sunday 1,200 American citizens have been evacuated from the hurricane-damaged island vacation hot spot of St. Maarten amid reports of looting and violence — but the Dutch government said reports of a prison break were “unfounded.”

Relief flights have been suspended because of poor weather from Hurricane Jose, the storm that followed Hurricane Irma, the department said.

A palm tree lays on a car after the passage of Hurricane Irma, near the shore in Marigot, on the island of St. Martin, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017. Amandine Ascensio / AP

“We intend to resume efforts to get American citizens out of St. Maarten as soon as it safe to do so,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a statement.

“Until Hurricane Jose has safely passed, we strongly advise U.S. citizens to shelter in place at a secure location. U.S. citizens should not go to the airport unless they have specific and confirmed departure plans.”

St. Maarten is the Dutch-controlled side of the island of St. Martin. The other part of the island is a French overseas territory, where looting, gunshots and a lack of clean drinking water were reported.

In a statement Sunday, the Dutch foreign ministry said the island had suffered “little inconvenience from wind and rain that can’t be tackled with repair and clean-up operations.”

“Patrols appear to be effective in preventing or stopping looting and robbery,” it added. “The prison on St. Maarten is now fully guarded by Dutch soldiers. Earlier rumors about escapes of prisoners are unfounded and not true.”

Large-scale distribution of food and water by soldiers and aid workers would begin Monday, the ministry said.