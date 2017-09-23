Feedback
advertisement
advertisement
Storyline
Hurricane Irma
News
Hurricane Irma

11th Patient From Sweltering Nursing Home That Lost Power in Irma Dies

by Associated Press

advertisement

Police say an 11th patient has died after being taken from an overheated Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma.

Hollywood police said Friday that 94-year-old Alice Thomas died Thursday and that they are treating it as part of their criminal investigation of the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills and its employees.

Eight patients died on Sept. 13, three days after Irma knocked out the home's air conditioning. Three have died this week. Overall, 145 patients were taken from the home.

The dead have ranged from 78 to 99 years old. No one has been charged.

The state has suspended the home's license. The home has filed a lawsuit trying to overturn the state's actions.

SEPT. 15: Probe of nursing home deaths in Florida reveals disturbing new details 2:42

Associated Press
Topic U.S. news
First Published
Next Story Tenth Person Dies From Nursing Home That Lost Air Conditioning After Hurricane Irma
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement