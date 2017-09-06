With grocery store shelves being cleared ahead of Irma's expected landfall in the United States this weekend, Floridians trying to wrangle important supplies ahead of the Category 5 storm have turned to Amazon.

There's just one problem: Prices for bottled water have skyrocketed, leading outraged Floridians to levy charges of price gouging.

A screenshot posted on Twitter showed a pack of 24-pack of Ice Mountain bottled water going for $99.99.

Hey @amazon @AmazonHelp, you should monitor the price gauging going on right now...$100 for 24pk of water that is usually about $10 ??? pic.twitter.com/Dll9HbrMtn — Daniel A. (@TheReal_DannyA) September 6, 2017

But that wasn't the only example. Other Twitter users shared screenshots of a $63 jug of water and cases of water going for $30 to $40 — three to four times the usual price.

The examples shared on Twitter were from third-party vendors. Amazon did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment, but the company has been known to use a dynamic pricing system, powered by algorithms, to tweak prices on its own products based on demand.

While dynamic pricing is not illegal, price gouging to capitalize on an emergency is against the law in Florida.

Related: Predicting Irma’s Path Is Giving Supercomputers a Challenge

"The law compares the reported price of the commodity or service during the state of emergency to the average price charged over the 30-day period prior to the declared state of emergency. If there is a 'gross disparity' between the prior price and the current charge, it is considered price gouging," according to the Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi's website.

Meanwhile, with store shelves being emptied, Amazon is hoping to help connect people with the essentials they'll need ahead of the storm.

Amazon has been promoting a "storm readiness" section on its Prime Now site, offering residents in south Florida two hour delivery on essentials such as batteries, flashlights, snacks, and bottled water, with the caveat that there would be limited supplies.