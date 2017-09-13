Five people are dead after a Florida nursing home in Hurricane Irma's path lost power, forcing residents to evacuate.

Three died at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills and two others were pronounced dead at the hospital, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief said at a news conference Wednesday. The victims' identities were not immediately made public.

The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills in Hollywood, Fla., was evacuated on Sept. 13, 2017. NBC News

The nursing home, located in Hollywood, about 20 miles north of Miami, has been in the dark since Irma struck earlier in the week, officials said. It may have had air conditioning problems, they added.

Temperatures in South Florida this week have been in the 80s, and the low in Hollywood on Tuesday was 79 degrees.

Hollywood police said 115 residents were evacuated from the facility. They have opened up a criminal investigation into the deaths.

It was not clear whether the building had a back-up generator or what measures were taken to care for residents after the storm. Phone calls to the nursing home went unanswered Wednesday morning.

Related: Floridians Take Stock and Begin Recovery as Irma Exits

A nursing home employee told NBC Miami that the building was cool as of Tuesday, but that he returned Wednesday morning to a chaotic, overheated facility.

Irma cut power to millions of Floridians and killed more than 54 people across the Caribbean and southeastern United States as it rampaged across the Atlantic. As of Wednesday, nearly 60 percent of customers had electricity restored, according to Florida Power & Light.

Sharief said she had asked the utility company to prioritize getting power back for assisted living, nursing home and senior care centers.

As a precaution, officials were checking on all of the other 42 assisted living facilities in Hollywood on Wednesday,NBC Miami reported.