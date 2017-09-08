NAPLES, Fla. — Florida’s governor warned residents that time was running out to evacuate ahead of the expected catastrophic Hurricane Irma, and people swarmed hardware stores and waited in lines at gas stations as they prepared for the storm's wrath.

Gov. Rick Scott urged residents in evacuation zones, including more than a half-million people in Miami-Dade County, to leave their homes as the Category 4 storm with its 155-mph winds lurched closer. About 5.6 million people in Florida — more than one quarter of the state's population — were ordered to evacuate and another 540,000 were told to leave the Georgia coast.

Scott said preserving lives remains a priority after Irma pummeled several small islands in the northern Caribbean, smashing homes and killing at least 17 people.

"We are running out of time. The storm is almost here," Scott said at a news conference earlier Friday. "If you are in an evacuation zone, you need to go now. This is a catastrophic storm that our state has never seen."

Scott said later that people in the southern part of the state should be on the road by midnight. After that, the governor said to stay at a shelter. The hurricane took a western turn that threatened a greater storm surge in the southwestern part of the state, and it could move again, he said.

President Donald Trump in a video message Friday warned "this is a storm of absolutely historic destructive potential." He urged everyone in its path to heed evacuation orders.

Florida Power & Light, the nation's third-largest electric utility, warned it was expecting "unprecedented" power outages. FPL CEO Eric Silagy said power outages could affect about 9 million people.

The dire warnings come as forecasters said Irma still remains potent after weakening slightly from a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center said the storm could bring life-threatening surges of up to 8 to 12 feet in parts of southwestern Florida. The Florida Keys and much of the Florida peninsula could see 8 to 15 inches of rain through Tuesday.

Richard Jay, right, boards up his motel with help from Dennis Seepersaue, center, and Shay Rymer ahead of Hurricane Irma in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Sept. 8, 2017. David Goldman / AP

Irma was about 315 miles southeast of Miami and was moving over the north coast of Cuba as of 8 p.m. ET, and is forecast to be near the Florida Keys and southern Florida peninsula by Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center said.

Emergency officials advised people not to travel far in order to evacuate, but to locate shelters that are safely away from storm surges. Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said he hoped to have 43 shelters open in the county by the end of Friday with a capacity for 100,000 people. But he warned more than 660,000 people will need to seek hurricane-proof shelter.

One shelter in southwest Miami-Dade was already at its maximum capacity of 2,400 people just a few hours after opening, reported NBC Miami.

"This is an unprecedented event. We are now rewriting a book," Gimenez said on MSNBC.

As evacuations continued to create gridlock on highways, getting out is requiring creative methods. Some are taking any available flight, even to random destinations. Others are combining buses, carpools, and hitching rides with strangers — many standing in blocks-long lines to get gas for their cars.

According to GasBuddy, 38 percent of gas stations in Miami/Fort Lauderdale are out of fuel and 55 percent of Gainesville stations were depleted. In response to the shortages, Scott directed Florida Highway Patrol to escort resupply trucks to gas stations.

There are currently 1,700 members of Florida Highway Patrol working the roadways on 12-hour shifts, Scott said.

The typically bustling downtowns of Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Naples were near empty. Residents had either evacuated or were making last-minute preparations, resigned to sitting through the Category 5 Hurricane in their homes and hoping for the best.

Tony Marcellus struggled to figure out how to get his elderly mother and grandfather from their home near the ocean in West Palm Beach to his place in Atlanta, 600 miles away. Flights and rental cars were sold out, so he hired an Uber driver to take them 170 miles to meet him in Orlando.

Manny Zuniga left his home in Miami at midnight Thursday and it still took him and his family 12 hours to get 230 miles to Orlando — a trip that normally takes four hours.

"We're getting out of this state," he said, filling up the gas tank of his tightly-packed SUV in Orlando. His final destination is a relative in Arkansas.

"Irma is going to take all of Florida," he added.

At least 900 flights were canceled in Florida as of Friday afternoon. Miami International Airport saw 75 percent of its schedule scrubbed. It will remain open but no flights are expected to arrive or depart on Saturday.

The U.S. Navy on Friday ordered an aircraft carrier and two other ships to head to get underway to be in position to provide humanitarian and search assistance if necessary. A fourth ship conducting local operations was ordered to join the group, the Navy said.

Georgia was also preparing for the hurricane effects of Irma. Gov. Nathan Deal announced mandatory evacuations to go into effect Saturday at 8 a.m. ET for certain low-lying parts in the state's south.

Even as forecasts showed the storm's center could enter Georgia far inland, Deal urged nearly 540,000 coastal residents to flee, noting Irma's path remains unpredictable. Forecasts show it could enter the state Monday anywhere from the Atlantic coast to the Alabama state line.

Meanwhile Hurricane Jose shadowed Irma's movements, strengthening to a Category 4 storm on Friday with walloping winds of 150 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. Jose has brought another hurricane watch to Antigua, Barbuda and Anguilla, and St. Martin only two days after the island nations were significantly damaged or destroyed by Irma.

The caliber of these storms is historic, according to Philip Klotzbach, a meteorologist at Colorado State University.

