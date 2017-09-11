DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — On the day after Hurricane Irma roared through their state, many Floridians emerged blinking from their boarded-up homes and shelters to survey the damage Monday — and were surprised it wasn’t a whole lot worse.

There were plenty of downed trees. More than 6.5 million were without power and it'll take weeks to restore electricity to everyone. There were long lines at the gas stations. And as the flood waters gave way, police search and rescue teams began the grim task of looking for possible storm victims.

In northern Florida, metro Jacksonville was contending with record flooding as Irma, now a tropical storm, pushed further north and — in a parting shot — hammered the area with high winds and driving rain.

And Gov. Rick Scott warned that Irma could still cause river flooding, especially in northern Florida. He said he just saw the damage in the Florida Keys, where Irma fist came ashore on Sunday, and there were lots of destroyed homes and boats and "devastation." It could take weeks to restore power, water and sewage service, he said.

But, Scott added, "I didn't see the damage I thought I would see."

And Robert Tishkevich said he had a similar reaction as looked around his neighborhood in Delray Beach, which is just 150 miles east of where Irma made landfall Sunday at Cudjoe Key. And he was counting his blessings.

“It was really scary,” said Tishkevich, who rode out the storm at his home in the Huntington Pointe retirement community. “But we have far less trees down on the property than I thought. It’s far less worse than I thought. We have a huge property. Several hundred trees."

His neighbor, 68-year-old Melissa Baer, agreed they were “very lucky.” She said her sister survived Hurricane Andrew, a devastating Category 5 storm that devastated south Florida and flattened the city of Homestead in 1992.

And as Irma raged, “I have all these pictures in my head. I was worried the eye was going to hit Delray like it did Homestead.”

But when Baer came out, the sun was shining, the remaining palm trees were gently swaying, and all the buildings in her development were still standing.

“No flooding in the homes,” she said. “And we're lucky trees didn't fall on any of the houses."

Baer, who hails from Jersey City, New Jersey, said all her praying appears to have paid off.

“I'm Jewish, I go to services every Saturday,” she said. “Maybe that helped. Finally that helped.”

But they were relying on Florida Power and Light to get the juice running because it was getting hot and humid again. And when they saw the FPL trucks, Baer and the other residents began jumping for joy and waving their arms.

“It’s hot as hell,” said Tishkevich, who declined to give his age.

FPL trucks were everywhere as the power company raced to restore power to the more than 6 million Florida residents who were left in the dark after the storm make landfall Sunday and began marching north through the Sunshine State.

Tanker trucks were also being dispatched to replenish supplies at gas stations across the state. And at one Shell station near Pompano Beach there was already a line of 100 people waiting to fill up.

South Florida residents line up to buy gasoline to power their cars and generators in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. Kalhan Rosenblatt / NBC News

“I have half a tank but that's not why I'm here,” said Frank Benvenuto, who lives in Coral Springs. ”I'm here to get gas for my generator. It's almost out. We're more than 48 hours without power and the generator is about to run out."

Benvenuto, 59, said they lost power on Saturday. “The worst part is having no A/C,” he said.

Debbie Deblaker, 31, said, “Our generator is about to run out and I have three little ones at home who will be really unhappy if it does."

The mom said she didn’t know when the gas would be delivered, but she wasn’t budging from her spot.

“I don’t have anything better to do,” Deblaker said.

Over in Tampa, the city’s entire police force was hunkered down in Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL football team, when Irma roared past.

Many forecasters feared Irma would make a direct hit on The Big Guava, as the city was dubbed by Steve Otto, a columnist for the now-defunct Tampa Tribune. Instead, the storm veered east and spared the city.

And at 3 a.m. Monday, when Tampa police returned to the streets, they found puddles in places, some downed trees and street signs, but not much in the way of visible damage.

Down in Naples, there were downed trees everywhere and some of the streets were still flooded and impassible. And there was the buzz of city workers with chain saws cutting them down to size.

Many residents who had spent the night in shelters returned to homes that appeared to have suffered minor damage from falling tree limbs. Very few appeared to have water lines — the tell-tale markings on structures that have been flooded.

But officials have warned that it will take days, if not weeks, before they now the full extent of the damage Irma inflicted on cities like Naples and the rest of the Sunshine State.

In Miami, Mayor Tomas Regalado urged residents to stay off the streets so workers can repair downed power lines, clear toppled trees, and search for possible victims in still-flooded areas.

On Marco Island, where Irma made landfall Sunday as a Category 3 storm, there were no reports Monday of any storm-related injuries, let alone fatalities, the Miami Herald reported.

There were also reports of roadways collapsed in the city of Melbourne and major damage to the water filtration systems of about a dozen cities on the Atlantic Coast.

But Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn, who had warned residents on Sunday that the city was about to get “punched in face,” was singing a hopeful tune on Monday as officials prepared to reopen the Port of Tampa and the bridges to Pinellas County.

“It’s looking good,” Buckhorn said. “The first blush is that not only did we dodge a bullet, but we survived pretty well. Not a lot of flooding. Tree removal, debris — don’t want to say it’s negligible, but it’s manageable.”

Down in South Florida, Broward County Mayor Barbara Sharief, whose constituency includes Fort Lauderdale and many of the Miami suburbs, said they too were relieved the damage from Irma wasn’t worse.

“Broward County has made it through the worst of Hurricane Irma with undetermined impact but much less than any of us would have imagine just a few days ago when we were in a line for a direct hit from this monstrous storm,” Sharief said. “We were bracing ourselves for the worst.”

Kalhan Rosenblatt reported from Delray Beach, Jim Seida from Naples, and Corky Siemaszko from New York.