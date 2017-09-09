The outer bands of Hurricane Irma began to lash the Florida Keys on Saturday and already cut power to nearly 25,000 people, said Florida Gov. Rick Scott, as he warned those in evacuation areas must leave "right this minute."

"The storm is here. Hurricane Irma is now impacting our state," he said at a news conference. "If you've been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave now ... not tonight, not in an hour, you need to go right now."

Scott cautioned that the deadly storm, which weakened slightly Saturday morning to a Category 3 with 125-mph winds, would cause "life-threatening" surges as high as 12 feet. It was about 175 miles southeast of Key West, according to an 11 a.m. ET National Hurricane Center bulletin.

Winds were also up 66 mph in South Florida, as bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms started to wallop the southern peninsula, reported The Weather Channel. Florida was less than 24 hours away from the full brunt of the storm.

"This will cover your house," Scott said of the storm surges, adding, "You will not survive all this storm surge."

Dark clouds are seen over Miami's skyline prior to the arrival of Hurricane Irma to south Florida, U.S. Saturday. CARLOS BARRIA / Reuters

About 5.6 million people in Florida — more than one quarter of the state's population — have been ordered to evacuate, and another 540,000 were told to leave the Georgia coast.

Those in evacuation zones in southwest Florida needed to be on the road by noon or find a shelter, Scott said, adding that he doesn't want anyone to be caught flat-footed.

"It's going to go faster than you are," he warned.

"Once the storm starts, law enforcement cannot save you," Scott said. "Do not put your life or your family's life at risk."

Hurricane Irma has already claimed at least 23 lives after smashing through a string of Caribbean islands earlier this week, including Barbuda, St. Martin, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where 1 million people were left without electricity.

Scott said Florida has been "aggressive" in its preparation for the storm, adding that there were more than 260 shelters open across the state. More than 50,000 Floridians have taken shelter already, he said, adding that "there's still room for more."

"Protecting life is our absolute top priority — there will be no resource or expense spared to protect life," he said.

But the governor said Florida does have a shortage of nurses and urged volunteers to come forward. He asked for about 1,000 to help at various shelters. In Collier County, which includes part of the Everglades, more than 11,800 people were housed in 30 shelters. Nurses were flown in overnight from Texas to help.

On Friday, Irma, which had been a Category 5, slammed into Cuba's northern coast "hard," the National Hurricane Center said Saturday.

The still-powerful storm weakened slightly to a Category 4 hurricane overnight before winds weakened again Saturday morning.

Irma lost some intensity as it passed over terrain in Cuba, but the hurricane center said it was likely to restrengthen as it crossed relatively warm waters on its destructive path toward Florida.

The Weather Channel on Saturday predicted that the storm would make landfall in the Florida Keys around 8 a.m. ET Sunday, and that it would hit the more populated areas on the mainland around mid-morning or early afternoon.

Florida Power & Light, the nation's third-largest electric utility, warned Friday it was expecting "unprecedented" power outages, and that it could affect about 9 million people.