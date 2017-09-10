Hurricane Irma: How to Help Storm Victims

Hurricane Irma has claimed dozens of lives after smashing through a string of Caribbean islands before making landfall Sunday in the Florida Keys, and the devastation will persist as the storm heads north this week.
Looking to help? Here are some of the organizations providing urgent relief and essential services:
Airbnb
The company is looking for hosts with housing available in the Florida Panhandle, northern Georgia, and northwest and southeast South Carolina.
American Red Cross
The organization is opening shelters, sending supplies and putting volunteers in place around Florida. You can donate online or text "IRMA" to 90999 to chip in $10. If you want to volunteer, read this.
Americares
The nonprofit is accepting donations on its website.
Apple
The tech giant is making it easy for customers to donate to hurricane relief efforts directly through iTunes and the App Store.
American University in Antigua
The university has set up a Go Fund Me page to help rebuild Barbuda, which was hit hard by the storm. The university has said it will match all donations. You can donate here.
Caribbean Eagles
A Go Fund Me page has been set up for the Caribbean Eagles, a motorcyclists' group in St. Maarten whose clubhouse was destroyed. If you would like to help rebuild the clubhouse you can contribute here.
Catholic Charities USA
Global Giving
The crowdfunding site is raising money to provide relief to survivors, including food, water and medicine, in the U.S. and the Caribbean. You can contribute here.
Salvation Army
Save the Children
The organization is preparing to respond to the needs of vulnerable children and families affected by the storms. You can donate to its relief fund here.
Volunteer Florida
The agency is looking for volunteers to work in the state's shelters and other disaster relief organizations. You can register and find out more here. Gov. Rick Scott also noted that people can text "DISASTER" to 20222.
National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster
This association of organizations is active in Florida, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, and is looking for volunteers in those regions. You can register here.