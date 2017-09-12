Hurricane Irma survivors on the hardest-hit islands in the Caribbean fear they would be forgotten after the storm left “apocalyptic” destruction in its wake, wiping out houses and leaving many residents desperate and without power, running water and food.

“It’s complete devastation. There’s no power or water, basically almost everything got demolished and devastated,” said Shelby Alfred, a nurse in Cruz Bay, on the island of St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands. “Everything is pretty much gone.”

Alfred, 27, said the Red Cross was sheltering survivors left homeless at a school where the roof partially collapsed.

“There’s no air conditioning, no water, just cots pushed up against each other with tons of people in them — mostly people that lost their homes,” she said.

Caneel Bay on St. John before and after Hurricane Irma. Shelby Alfred

Alfred said many on the island were afraid the Caribbean region would be forgotten when it most desperately needed resources and federal assistance.

“A lot of us are just afraid that the islands are going to be forgotten because the storm has moved on,” she said.

Nurse and St. John resident Shelby Alfred helps unload relief supplies from a U.S. Navy helicopter. Courtesy of Shelby Alfred

At least 42 people across the Caribbean and the Southeastern United States were killed in the powerful storm, which at its peak was a Category 5 hurricane, the strongest there is. The storm wreaked havoc across Barbuda, St. Maarten/St. Martin, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and Cuba before turning its eye on Florida.

Kelly Quinn, a boat captain who lived on the Great Cruz Bay in St. John, said she and her husband braved 15-foot waves from the storm out 160 miles at sea, away from the storm’s path, rather than risk a direct hit on their vessel.

The outer bands of Hurricane Irma are seen from a Singing Dog Sailing catamaran at sea. Kelly Quinn

When they returned, they found St. John in an “apocalyptic state,” said Quinn, 44.

“It was such a macabre scene pulling in there and seeing people with their heads in their hands having lost everything,” she said.

“I would say three out of every five buildings has its roof ripped off, there are no wooden houses standing anymore,” she said. “Only the concrete ones survived and concrete ones with wooden roofs, the roofs are gone.”

With much of the island lacking cell service, Quinn said she began to send more than a hundred messages using her VHF radio and satellite from people who had no way to communicate to their loved ones that they were safe.

Quinn said she got out a notebook and pen and wrote out the names, phone numbers and a basic safety to message to survivors’ families stateside. Soon, she was inundated with grateful messages from complete strangers.

“It’s just heart wrenching because it was truly the only way that they knew their family members were still alive,” she said.

Meanwhile, on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, survivors were also working to pick up the pieces after the storm ravaged the island.

Laura Dixon Strickland, 36, said she rode out the storm in the basement apartment of her house near Hull Bay with her husband, best friend and her husband, and the couples’ one-year-old children.

Debris surrounds homes damaged by Hurricane Irma in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Sept. 11. Erika P. Rodriguez / The New York Times via Redux Pictures

She said the group barricaded themselves in a bedroom, with the mattress pressed up against the door, the cement house began to shake.

The house did not sustain heavy damage, she said, but when she emerged after the storm the island she once knew was unrecognizable.

“It was insane. The green island we knew was gone — it’s all brown, all the trees are bent in half it’s like an alien universe and it’s going to take a lot of work to rebuild,” she said.

“It’s going to be a long time before any of us aren’t afraid of the wind anymore,” she said.

Dixon Strickland managed to evacuate to Puerto Rico with her family with the help of some volunteers, but said she worried about what would happen her friends and neighbors still back on St. Thomas.

“We are U.S. citizens and the U.S. government needs to come and help they need to send a visible force to make people feel safe, so they don’t do desperate things,” she said.

Damaged houses line a hillside in Old Tutu following Hurricane Irma in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, on Sept. 11. Erika P. Rodriguez / The New York Times via Redux Pictures

The Department of Defense said Tuesday it had about 4,600 service members supporting relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. And the U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday it was working with partner agencies to aid relief efforts in the U.S. Virgin Islands, bringing supplies and equipment to assist victims.

But U.S. officials said at a press conference that "communications is also an issue, particularly down in the Virgin Islands."

Residents of both St. John and St. Thomas described ordinary citizens clearing roads, helping rebuild, giving supplies to their neighbors most in need and using their own boats to evacuate others.

In St. John, nurse Alfred said people wer e donating their own personal diesel fuel to keep power running at the damaged hospital after there was a lack of fuel on the island.

And in St. Thomas, Jenny Hawkes, executive director of the non-profit My Brother’s Workshop, said the agency and volunteers were giving out food to hundreds of people over the last few days through donations from the organization, the Salvation Army, private donations and even local restaurants.

Hawkes, a 32-year-old mother of two, said she lost her apartment in the storm but was focusing on relief efforts for the island.

“We immediately said we’ll start the feeding program the very next day,” she said.

Conn Davis, 33, said he and other locals in St. Thomas used chainsaws to clear roads, assisted federal workers and tried to procure boats for evacuations and to deliver supplies.

"The island has been totally destroyed, it looks like a bomb went off everywhere," he said.

FEMA and the U.S. military were helping rescue people blocked in their homes by debris after local residents cleared the roads of fallen trees, according to Davis, who said he helped organize such efforts.

Davis added that he a few friends had been traveling back and forth from the island to bring food and other relief supplies to hundreds of people in the British Virgin Islands.

“We heard there were starving in [the island of] Jost Van Dyke and that nobody had gotten to them yet,” he said. “We needed to get to them because nobody was taking care of them.”

While he had seen a big U.S. federal presence on St. Thomas, Davis said he believed the local government was not doing nearly enough to help residents.

“The islands are in real duress and need help and it’s not getting done by our local government, there are a lot of people out here working hard but we need people to help us help ourselves,” he said.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Virgin Island's government did not immediately return request for comment from NBC News Tuesday, but officials did release a statement saying Gov. Kenneth Mapp has asked FEMA for "immediate help" in getting ice and large tarps on the ground.

Mapp also said he would establish a public-private sector task force to aid in rebuilding St. Thomas and St. John's economies, according to the statement.

“Once we get our situation stabilized and our people taken care of, we must focus on our economic recovery,” he said, according to the statement.