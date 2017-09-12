Irma finally weakened to just a big storm Monday night, 10 days after it became a hurricane and started on a destructive path that killed 39 people in the Caribbean and the Southeastern United States.

At 11 p.m. ET, Irma was about 5 miles south of Columbus, Georgia, near the Alabama line. Its top winds were down to 35 mph, and it was heading lowly toward northeast Alabama and western Tennessee as a nasty thunderstorm system. The National Hurricane Center reclassified it as a tropical depression and canceled all tropical storm warnings late Monday.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Tropical Depression Irma: Storm downgraded after wreaking havoc 3:57 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1044491843770" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Still, Irma was producing very heavy rain across the Southeast, leading to flash floods and rapid rises in creeks, streams and rivers. The hurricane center said that significant river flooding would persist over the Florida peninsula for several days and that parts of Georgia, South Carolina and north-central Alabama remained vulnerable to flash floods.

Related: Mobile Home Residents Return to Find Paradise Is Not Lost

In Irma's wake, meanwhile, lay a trail of devastation from the Cape Verde Islands to Georgia.

Irma, which developed near the Cape Verdes on Aug 30, was a full-fledged hurricane in less than 24 hours. It was so strong and so robust that it seemingly set a record for the number of records it set.

According to Phil Klotzbach, a noted atmospheric research scientist at Colorado State University:

When Irma reached Category 5 — the strongest there is — it stayed there for more than three days, the longest run since forecasters began using satellites to monitor tropical storms more than a half-century ago.

Irma kept blowing 185-mph maximum sustained winds for 37 hours — the longest any cyclone has ever maintained that intensity anywhere on Earth since records started being kept.

Irma generated the most accumulated energy by any tropical cyclone in the Atlantic tropics on record.

But if there's one statistic that sums Irma up, it's this one: It generated enough accumulated cyclone energy — the total wind energy generated over a storm's lifetime — to meet the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's definition of an average full Atlantic hurricane season. All by itself, it was more powerful than 18 of the 51 full hurricane seasons since 1966, according to Klotzbach's calculations (PDF).

"The next couple of days and couple of weeks — probably months, in a lot of spots — are going to be very busy for a lot of people rebuilding," Ari Sarsalari, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel, said Monday night.

After 12.75 days as a named storm, #Irma has weakened to a tropical depression - the longest-lived Atlantic named storm since Nicole (2016). pic.twitter.com/8rlvFJinAw — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) September 12, 2017

Irma is confirmed to have killed 10 people in the United States so far: four in the U.S. Virgin Islands, three in Puerto Rico, two in Georgia and one in Florida.

More than 7 million customers remained without power in Florida at midnight Monday. Almost 1½ million had no power in Georgia, which experienced the oddity of tropical storm warnings over Atlanta, more than 800 miles from where Irma made its first U.S. landfall.

Related: Floridians Take Stock and Begin Recovery as Irma Exits

"This will be the largest ever mobilization of [electric] line restoration workers in this country, period, end of story," Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, told reporters Monday.

Irma killed 10 people in Cuba, eight people on the French-Dutch island of St. Martin and St. Maarten, five people in the French Caribbean territories, four people in the British Virgin Islands and one person each on Anguilla and Barbuda.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Widespread Damage Paralyzes the Caribbean 1:38 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1044313155813" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Nine out of 10 government and business structures were estimated to have been damaged or destroyed on Anguilla. The French government estimated damage at almost $1.5 billion just on St. Bart’s and French St. Martin. The prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne, described his country as "barely habitable," saying 90 percent of all vehicles and buildings had been damaged.

The U.S. military spread far and wide in what Bossert called "the largest-ever mobilization of our military in a naval and marine operation."

"We have the largest flotilla operation in our nation's history to help not only the people of Puerto Rico, the people of the U.S. Virgin Islands, but also St. Martin and other non-U.S. islands affected," he said.

Moody's Analytics, the research arm of the financial services giant Moody's Corp., estimated Monday that Irma would end up having caused $64 billion to $92 billion of damage in the United States. It stressed that that's just a preliminary estimate.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed The Cost of Irma: Billions of Dollars in Damage 1:51 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1044295747739" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Insurance losses, meanwhile, are projected to reach as high as $40 billion, the risk modeling firm AIR Worldwide said Monday.

Trump said Sunday, "Right now, we're worried about lives." Still, he acknowledged, recovery from Irma is "going to cost a lot of money."