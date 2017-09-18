As Tropical Storm Maria strengthened to a hurricane on Sunday, residents and leaders still reeling from Irma prepared for yet another potentially powerful storm to strike the Caribbean.

Maria, with winds clocked at 80 mph, was 140 miles east of Barbados on Sunday evening and was expected to strengthen over the next two days as it sweeps across the Leeward Islands, the National Hurricane Center said.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Jose Could Lash East Coast as Maria Heads Toward Caribbean 1:20 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1048595011670" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Hurricane watches and warnings were in effect for a string of islands reaching from Dominica to the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.

Tropical storm warnings and watches were also issued for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Martinique, and Antigua and Barbuda, among others.

Although no official designation had yet been issued for Puerto Rico, the center said Maria could develop into a hurricane with 110- mph-plus winds by Tuesday afternoon, as it was projected to take aim at the U.S. territory's southern coast.

Related: Widespread Damage Paralyzes The Caribbean

Gov. Ricardo Rosselló said at a news conference Sunday that the storm could bring more rain, wind and water than Irma, which spared the island a direct hit but killed three people and left more than 1 million others without power.

Rosselló said 46,000 people — or about 85 percent of customers in the metropolitan area of the capital, San Juan — remained without electricity. Another 6,000 were still without drinking water.

A ship from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was expected to arrive early Tuesday with more than 1 million gallons of water and 111 generators, and the island was ready to house 67,000 people across 450 shelters, Rosselló said.

"The priority is to be prepared and save lives," he said.

In the U.S. Virgin Islands, where Irma killed four people and left what an elected official there described as "apocalyptic" damage, the government pleaded with residents on Sunday to abandon already-damaged properties.

"It's critical people make the tough decision to walk away from their property and take along what is most important — their loved ones," said a statement citing the governor, Kenneth Mapp.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Residents of British Virgin Islands Still Suffering After Hurricane Irma 1:20 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog <iframe src="https://www.nbcnews.com/widget/video-embed/1046991939697" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

And in the British Virgin Islands, where Irma's death toll also reached four, Gov. Augustus Jaspert said Maria could bring 6 to 20 inches of rain — and turn Irma's detritus into projectiles with its powerful winds.

Jaspert, who urged residents to secure their properties, he pleaded with them to obey a still-in-effect curfew and stock up with three days of water and food.

"May you continue to be resilient and united as we work together to ensure we're prepared for the storm and ready to continue the rebuilding efforts once it has passed," he said.