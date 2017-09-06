As Hurricane Irma rampages through the Caribbean, a tropical storm named Jose has formed in the Atlantic Ocean and it is rapidly gaining strength.

Jose was expected to become a full-fledged hurricane by Wednesday night and was already heading westward at a 17 mph clip with 65 mph winds, according to a National Hurricane Center update.

A NASA satellite image shows Tropical Storm Jose, right, trailing Hurricane Irma on Sept. 6. HO/AFP/Getty Images NASA via AFP - Getty Images

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jose was about 1,135 miles east of the Lesser Antilles chain of islands in the eastern Caribbean.

Forecasters, however, said their models do not show Jose following in the footsteps of Irma, which is the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history and was expected to slam Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti before possibly barging into Florida this weekend.

The forecast was for Jose, the 10th named storm of this year’s hurricane season, to veer northwest towards Bermuda this weekend and then start slowing down.

“This one doesn’t pose as much of a threat to the direct southeastern United States as Irma does,” said Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalari. “But the Leeward Islands would end up with another one-two punch….This could be pretty bad for them.”

Irma nailed the Leeward Islands, which are east of Puerto Rico, earlier Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Jose NOAA

Meanwhile, NHC meteorologists were closely watching another tropical storm named Katia, which was spawned in the Gulf of Mexico and which was “forecast to become a hurricane.”

As of 11 a.m., it was about 175 miles north of Veracruz, Mexico (about 800 miles south of Hurricane Harvey-damaged Houston) and moving in an east-southeast direction at a speed of 5 mph, according to the latest NHC bulletin.

“Little motion is expected in the next day or so," it said.