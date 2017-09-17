Tropical Storm Maria was expected to reach hurricane status on Sunday, and hurricane watches were in effect for several Caribbean islands, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

Some of the islands were devastated by Hurricane Irma earlier this month.

Maria was about 410 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles islands with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour at 8 a.m. EST, the NHC said.

A NOAA graphic tracks the progress of Hurricane Maria, Sept. 17, 2017. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association

"Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours," the forecaster said.

Hurricane conditions are possible by Monday night or Tuesday in Antigua, Barbuda, St. Kitts, Nevis, Montserrat, Guadeloupe, Dominica, Saba, St. Eustatius, St. Maarten, St. Martin, St. Barthelemy and Anguilla, according to the NHC.

Tropical storm conditions were possible on Monday in those areas as well as St. Lucia, Martinique, Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines.