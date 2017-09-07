NASSAU, Bahamas — Tourists scrambled to evacuate from Turks & Caicos and the Bahamas on Thursday as the deadly Hurricane Irma threatened to rake the islands and continue ravaging the northern Caribbean.

The Category 5 storm — already blamed for at least nine deaths — was expected to produce punishing storm surges of 15 to 20 feet across Turks & Caicos, a low-lying British territory, and parts of southeastern and central Bahamas.

In addition, the National Hurricane Center warned of rain totals of 8 to 12 inches through Friday, as well as up to 20 inches in isolated areas, and the risk of rip tides and surge-related flooding.

Huricane Irma churns over the Caribbean on Sept. 7. NOAA via AFP-Getty Images

The Bahamian government announced it would close its international airport in the capital of Nassau — a popular tourist destination known for its beaches and coral reefs — by late Thursday ahead of urging visitors to fly out.

In the wake of Irma, officials across a string of Caribbean islands say at least one person was killed in Barbuda, five in the French territory of St. Martin and three in Puerto Rico. The storm also cut power to more than 1 million people in Puerto Rico, which unlike other islands was spared a direct hit.

By 2 p.m. ET, the hurricane center said Irma's eye was churning between the northern coast of the Dominican Republic and Turks & Caicos, with winds of 175 mph.

"I guarantee you it's going to be really bad for the Turks & Caicos," said Weather Channel meteorologist Ari Sarsalari.

The hurricane center predicted Irma would remain at Category 4 or 5 for the next day or two as it passes near the Turks & Caicos and parts of the Bahamas by Thursday night, and skirts Cuba on Friday night into Saturday.

It is then on track to sweep north and slam Miami and the rest of South Florida, where people were rushing to board up homes, fill cars with gasoline and find a route to safety.

"Everything is closing in on worst-case scenario" for Florida, said NBC meteorologist Bill Karins, also describing Irma's impact as it potentially grinds up the East Coast as "48 hours of hell." It is expected to make landfall late Monday or early Tuesday further north in Georgia and South Carolina, NBC forecasters said.

On Thursday, business owners and residents in the Bahamas were hammering plywood against windows to protect buildings. Among the biggest concerns remain access to potable water, particularly if the electricity goes out.

Cars began lining up at sites early Thursday for water after about 100,000 gallons worth were distributed the day before.

Bahamas Prime Minister Hubert Minnis already ordered six islands in the archipelago's south to be evacuated because authorities would not be able to help anyone caught in the "potentially catastrophic" wind, flooding and storm surge. People there were flown to Nassau starting Wednesday in what he called the largest storm evacuation in the country's history.

In addition, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the country's National Guard, were being deployed.

The last major hurricane to directly pass through part of the Bahamas was Matthew in October 2016. Some residents are still rebuilding after that Category 4 storm.

Meanwhile, American residents visiting Nassau said they were ready to flee before Irma could roar ashore.

Jim and Marlene Norton were scheduled to leave by Thursday night, cutting their four-day Caribbean cruise short to head back to the eastern coast of Florida, where the live.

"At this point, we're just going to board up the house and shutter everything up," said Jim Norton, adding that his family will decide if they'll have to evacuate again when Irma strikes Florida.

"Right now, from the track we've seen, there's no place to go," he added.

Rehema Ellis and Adam Reiss reported from Nassau, Bahamas, and Erik Ortiz reported from New York.