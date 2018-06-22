About 500 migrant children of the 2,300 who were separated from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico have been reunited since May, officials with Department of Homeland Security told NBC News and The Associated Press on Friday.

It was unclear how many of the roughly 500 children were still being detained with their families. Federal agencies were working to set up a centralized reunification process for the remaining separated children and their families at the Port Isabel Detention Center, just north of border in Texas, a DHS official told the AP.

Still, confusion over how migrant families would be handled continued to mount as questions swirled over the treatment of detained children in Virginia and Texas.

"Trump's order leaves us with more questions than answers: How to ensure kids are safely returned to parents? When? Where are they being held? In what conditions? What care are they getting?" Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., tweeted Thursday.