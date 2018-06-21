Charges are dropped against 17 immigrants. Now they have to find their kids.

AUSTIN, Texas — Charges against 17 people accused of entering the country illegally were dropped Thursday, despite President Donald Trump's vow a day earlier to continue prosecuting everyone arrested for illegal entry.

There was no official reason given, said attorney Carlos Montezuma García, an attorney in McAllen. But every one of the 17 immigrants is a parent. News of the dropped charges came before the federal magistrate and government attorneys were in the courtroom. A federal public defender who serves as the immigrants' attorney delivered the news.

"There was not much reaction because the parents are worried," said Garcia, who described the parents as "distraught and confused," with a very sad look and tears in their eyes. The parents are focused on finding their children.

"Each one of them, we talked to all 17, each one had their child taken away from them,” said Garcia.

Zenén Jaimes Pérez, a spokesperson with the Texas Civil Rights Project, said that while the dropped charges are good news, those individuals still face having to go through the arduous process of trying to track down their children who were taken from them at border processing centers before they go to the court.