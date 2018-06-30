This Democrat is writing a bill to 'abolish ICE.' Here's how it would work.

We're saying, let's get back to what the focus is, let’s go after the people who are a threat to this country in a different way than what we’re doing right now. You need to work within communities to get intelligence. ICE has such a bad reputation, and if you’re afraid you’re going to be deported no one is going to talk to them. They're not able to get the things done that we need them to get done.

It sounds like you're describing a branding problem almost as much as a policy problem.

A part of your policy is the brand. If you can't get information by working with certain communities because they think you may be deporting them, you’re not getting information that could help you go after someone who really is a threat to this country — and we all want to go after that threat. The way it’s been used by this president has unfortunately made them ineffective.

ICE was extremely controversial under President Obama as well. Can ICE be reformed without being dismantled?

If ICE on a jacket right now is what no longer allows you to get information you need because people are afraid of what that means, because of how it's been misused specifically in the last year and a half, then you have to dismantle that part of what ICE is. You don’t have to dismantle all of the functions of ICE, because some are necessary.

I checked on this issue a couple of months ago and there were very few candidates embracing it in their platform. How did this come across your radar and convince you to work on a bill?

President Trump has been an evolution for many of us in how far he will go and, I would argue, his actions that damage the country, and at what points you have to stop them.

So I think when it comes to ICE, as we talked to people in ICE detention facilities who had children separated from them in another state, and one woman was told her child would be put up for adoption, and another women they said we’ll release you and then eventually we’ll release your nine-year old daughter who is being held in New York — these are inhumane, cruel un-American things to do.

Then when the president said this weekend we can get rid of due process — he’s already abusing ICE’s functions as a personal political police force for his own reasons, and then when you add getting rid of due process, this is not what America’s about. That was really the catalyst. We started talking a little more the week after my border visit, but that was the absolute ‘no more sitting down’ moment.

Republicans are celebrating the rise of the "abolish ICE" movement, which they say shows Democrats are not committed to stopping illegal immigration or are “open borders.” How do you respond?

Obviously, they’re lying. ICE doesn’t work at the border, period, end of sentence, end of fact, end of truth. So they’re going to try to use this to manipulate the people who are either afraid of people who don’t look like them or who are outright racist. What Donald Trump has done since he’s been president is manipulate those kind of people.

So let them go ahead and do that, we’re going to put out the facts. But I think like we saw with separation of families and children at the border, he tried to manipulate that issue and it completely blew up in his face because the American people’s values are significantly more moral than our president’s. I’m willing to put those facts out there and have the debate.

That debate was supercharged Tuesday night when Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who emphasized abolishing ICE very prominently, defeated Joe Crowley. What do you make of her campaign?

I think we're seeing in not just that campaign, but other campaigns, that the base cares about progressive values.

Our argument to leadership now is this is a moment where this is what people want. When you ask them, 'Do you want bold change or incremental change?,' even Republicans want bold change, across all spectrums. I think sometimes the political class likes to remain safe because it keeps them in office and every now and then something happens like last night that reminds us we need to really listen to the people who are actually across the country, who are the voters.

Based on Tuesday’s results, do you think Democrats who have been in Congress a long time should be nervous about this moment where people are adopting new issues like this they weren’t prepared for? What would your advice be?

Embrace it. 'If the people lead, eventually the leaders will follow,' is a bumper sticker that I have on my car. It's true, right?