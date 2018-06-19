One picture, of a Honduran toddler sobbing as her mother was searched and detained, inspired the Willners to start their fundraiser.

“It was the closest thing we could do to hugging that kid,” Dave Willner told The San Jose Mercury News. The paper reported that the Willners have a 2-year-old daughter — the same age as the young asylum-seeker in the photo.

The $1,500 that the Willners had aimed to raise is the minimum needed to cover bond fees for one parent to be able to collect a child from government custody while awaiting an immigration hearing. The Willners then set a new goal of $5 million, which they exceeded Tuesday afternoon.

Facebook has made a concerted effort to be at the forefront of charitable giving on social media. It has offered "Donate" buttons for nonprofits since 2015 and launched Facebook Fundraisers in 2017. In November 2017, the social platform waived all nonprofit fundraising fees, so 100 percent of donations via Facebook's payments platform goes directly to the nonprofit.

Roya Winner, the consumer communications manager for Facebook's charitable initiatives, confirmed that this is the largest single fundraiser to date for the social network. She said on Tuesday morning that there had been more than 100,000 donations, with an average donation of around $50.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg are among those who have donated to the fundraiser, Winner said. They each later also posted on their personal accounts urging people to donate to Raices and another nonprofit, Texas Civil Rights Project.

"We need to stop this policy right now," Zuckerberg wrote in his Facebook post.

Other tech executives have also weighed in. Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted, "Do everything it takes to #KeepFamilesTogether. What are the highest impact ways to help?" And Apple CEO Tim Cook called the separation happening at the border "inhumane," adding: "It needs to stop."