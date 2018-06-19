Democrats call on DHS' Nielsen to resign over family separation policy at border

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

At least 10 Democratic senators and members of Congress have called on Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to resign, as of Tuesday morning, after the embattled agency chief blamed Congress, not the Trump administration, for the separation of children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, led the charge on Monday afternoon, issuing a statement condemning Nielsen's department for "tearing" families apart.

"The government should be in the business of keeping families together, not tearing them apart. And the government should have a commitment to transparency and accountability. Under Secretary Nielsen's tenure, the Department of Homeland Security has a track record of neither," Harris said in a statement. "As a result, she must resign."

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., echoed the sentiment, following a tour of a Texas facility that the federal government is using to house detained children who have been separated from the parents at the border under President Donald Trump's "zero tolerance" immigration policy.

"I think she should resign," Pelosi said. "We have zero tolerance for your neglect and for your policy of selecting — of separating children from their parents," she added.

Other Democratic lawmakers calling for Nielsen's resignation included Sens. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), Mazie Hirono (Hawaii), Jeff Merkley (Oregon) and Tina Smith (Minnesota), as well as Reps. Barbara Lee and Ted Lieu (California), Kathleen Rice (N.Y.) and Donald Payne (N.J.).

The mounting calls came after Nielsen, in two media appearances on Monday — first at the National Sheriff's Association annual conference and then at a White House press briefing — refused to apologize for separating children from their parents and even blamed Congress for the actions.

"There has been much outcry, consternation and frankly misinformation for many in the press … that we at DHS are intentionally doing things that are unhumanitarian, cruel, immoral and disgraceful. We are doing none of those things," Nielsen said at the conference. "We are enforcing the laws passed by Congress and we are doing all that we can in the executive branch to protect our communities. It is now time that Congress acts to fix our broken immigration system."

"We have to do our job, we will not apologize for doing for our job, we have sworn to do this job. This administration has a simple message: If you cross the border illegally, we will prosecute you. If you make a false immigration claim, we will prosecute you. If you smuggle illegal aliens across an extraordinarily dangerous journey, we will prosecute you.'