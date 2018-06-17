Five undocumented immigrants killed after high-speed chase in Texas

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Five undocumented immigrants were killed Sunday after a high-speed chase with authorities in Texas, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle — an unidentified suspected smuggler and United States citizen — survived the crash, Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd told reporters.

Authorities stand next to a Chevy Suburban that crashed following a chase that involved Border Patrol agents in Big Wells, Texas, on Sunday. WOAI-TV

Fourteen people were in the Chevrolet Suburban when a Border Patrol agent began pursuing it at about noon local time, he said.

At speeds topping 100 mph, he said, the SUV careened off the road near the town of Big Wells southwest of Antonio, about 40 or 50 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Suburban "caught gravel and tried to recorrect," he said. "That caused the vehicle to turn over several times."

Twelve undocumented immigrants were ejected on impact, Boyd said. Four were pronounced dead at the scene. A fifth person died at a hospital in San Antonio.

An unidentified passenger and U.S. citizen whose condition wasn't immediately clear was also in the SUV.

Boyd attributed the pursuit to "good police work," although he declined to provide additional details. Customs and Border Patrol, which didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, began the chase, but a deputy soon took it over, he said.