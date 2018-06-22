Justice Department to release Guatemalan mother's son after lawsuit

Breaking News Emails
The Justice Department has agreed to release a child separated from his migrant mother after she sued in federal court.
Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian told U.S. District Court Judge Paul L. Friedman at a hearing Thursday in Washington that the child would be released in the afternoon, the Associated Press reported.
The mother, Beata Mariana de Jesus Mejia-Mejia, sued the federal government to find the location of her 7-year-old son Darwin after they were separated at the border, following a long trek from Guatemala, the lawsuit said.
The two will be reunited in the Washington area before traveling to Texas, where they will live while their asylum claim is being decided, according to the AP.
Mejia-Mejia and her son crossed the border on May 19 where she filed for political asylum near San Luis, Arizona, and the two were detained by Border Patrol agents. Two days later, her son was taken from her, the lawsuit said.
She was transferred to the Eloy Detention Center in Arizona where she was told her son was at a facility run by HHS's Office of Refugee Resettlement in Phoenix, the lawsuit says.
Mejia-Mejia was released from custody on June 15 after posting bond, her legal filing said, but as of four days later, she still did not have her son back.
Based on the facts laid out in her complaint, it appeared she was not subjected to the entire "zero- tolerance" policy announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, because she was never charged with a criminal offense for entering the country illegally.
The "zero-tolerance" policy, announced by Sessions in April, has resulted in the separation of children from their parents. In the face of public outcry, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Wednesday that he said would stop the family separations, and instead allow parents and children to be detained together.
However, Trump said that the executive order does not put an end to the "zero-tolerance" policy.