EL PASO, Texas — The morning before her son's sixth birthday, Iris Eufragio-Mancia crossed the Rio Grande by foot, her heart set on what she believed would be a better life for them in the United States.

But a week later, Mancia’s dream has been replaced by a mother’s nightmare: She was separated from her son after they arrived in the U.S., and as she awaits deportation to Honduras she has no idea where he is, or when she will see him again.

"Every second I don't know where he is, it's killing me," she said. "It's the hardest thing a mother can go through."

With more than 2,300 children being held away from their parents, Mancia’s plight is shared by an unknown number of migrants who illegally entered the U.S. Even after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to end family separation, mothers like her have more questions than answers.

To cross into the U.S., Mancia and two other Honduran women walked about half a mile west of the Paso Del Norte, a bridge that connects Juarez, Mexico, to El Paso, and found where drought had drained the cool waters of the river. The women took their three young children and walked.

When U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended the group on the other side, Mancia said she was relieved. Back in the coffee fields of Macuelizo, a rural municipality of Honduras about two hours from the violent metropolis of San Pedro Sula, she had heard that if she and her son, Ederson, arrived at the border, they would be allowed to stay.

“I was confident I could get some kind of permit,” she said.

They were taken by bus to a processing center, and then another, where they waited with other women and children. But because she had been deported 10 years ago after entering the country illegally, Border Patrol agents told her she would be criminally charged for illegal re-entry and her son would be taken from her.

"In that moment," she said, "it was like they yanked my heart away."

Iris Yolany Eufragio-Mancia's son, Ederson. Iris Mancia / via Facebook

In an interview at the federal courthouse in El Paso on Thursday, Mancia sat in a chair, wearing orange rubber shoes and the periwinkle-blue canvas uniform given to female inmates at the El Paso County Jail. A chain wrapped around her small waist. Heavy handcuffs encircled her wrists. There were dark circles under her eyes.

From behind a mesh screen, Mancia cried as she recounted the last moment she saw Ederson.

"He kept looking at me and crying," she said. "I didn't know what to tell him. He said, 'Mom, I'm going to hug you so they don't take me away.' I didn't know how to console him."

"I hugged him for a while and then I had to let him go," she said. "I told him, 'Everything is going to be fine. Soon, we'll be together.'"

Then the agents took the boy. He turned 6 that day.

For the past week, Mancia has been in the custody of U.S. Marshals at the county jail. The county, which has a contract with U.S. Marshals, is reimbursed about $80 for every detainee it holds for the federal government, and recently completed a $45 million expansion.

According to data compiled by County Commissioner Vince Perez, the number of federal detainees held at the jail for the marshals has risen steadily since January, when it hovered around 750. By May, a month after Attorney General Jeff Sessions directed federal prosecutors to pursue criminal charges in all immigration-related cases, the population swelled to 1,051. Ninety percent were facing immigration-related charges.

Between May 1 and June 11, 1,352 detainees in the jail were facing immigration-related charges, over 60 percent of federal inmates held had been charged with illegal entry and nearly 20 percent, like Mancia, charged with unlawful re-entry.

"Those cells are full of tears," she said.

In jail, the only link she has to her son is a slip of paper with a phone number: the hotline given to all migrant parents who have been separated from their children.

"I memorized the number," she said. "I called and called."

But the only information she has been able to glean is that he recently was able to speak over the phone to his grandmother in Honduras, but did not know where he was.

This Wednesday, a caseworker called a family friend who Mancia had planned to meet in the United States. The friend, who asked not to be identified, said the caseworker did not tell him where Ederson is.

"They just said he was OK, he was calm, he had food and toys and all of that," he said. “They didn't pass the phone to talk to him."