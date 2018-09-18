'Not on our watch': Lawyers fight to keep Trump from dismantling migrant child protections

AUSTIN, Texas — As the government tries to back out of a 21-year-old agreement on the treatment and housing of migrant children, lawyers are pushing back with the voices of the children in detention.

Hope Frye, an immigration attorney, has helped to gather the children’s stories by leading visits of attorneys and advocates to Customs and Border Patrol detention centers where children are held. She hasn’t liked what she’s seen.

Now as the federal government works to rewrite the rules spelled out under the so-called Flores Settlement —a lawsuit agreement that settled a 1997 lawsuit over child detentions — she worries what might become of children separated from parents or who have arrived unaccompanied if the Flores protections are diminished.

“The obligations are very clear and the government is obligated to issue regulations that are consistent with Flores, all the things it is doing now are seriously inconsistent with Flores; they violate the contract they signed,” Frye told NBC News in a telephone interview.

Frye served on the board of the Center for Human Rights & Constitutional Law, the legal services organization that reached the Flores Settlement with the government in 1997, and chaired the board.

It is the only non-governmental organization in the country permitted to inspect every child detention site and to interview and evaluate how the children are being treated, according to the center’s website and Frye.

Medical professionals and religious leaders are gathering next week in San Antonio and Houston for community discussions on the effects of detention and separation of children in detention. On Monday, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other experts reiterated the permanent and harmful effects of family separations, with AAP president Dr. Colleen Kraft saying, "science tells us this is actually child abuse.”

The Trump administration earlier this month announced plans to withdraw from the Flores consent decree and to draft its own regulations. The revised rules would ensure all migrant children are “treated with dignity, respect and special concern for their particular vulnerability as minors,” the New York Times reported.

But the administration also wants to hold children with their parents in detention indefinitely, while their immigration cases are worked out. Generally, children have been released after 20 days, under court enforcement of the Flores settlement.