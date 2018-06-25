Sen. Kamala Harris not ruling out 2020 White House run

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

SAN DIEGO — Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., says she isn't ruling out a 2020 run for president in her most direct comments yet about her political future.

In an interview that aired Sunday on MSNBC's "KasieDC," Harris said she's focused on the 2018 midterm elections. "I'm focused on a lot of other things as a higher priority" than running for president, she said.

Pressed on whether she was ruling out a 2020 bid, Harris said: "I'm not ruling it out, no."

Harris is viewed as a rising star in Democratic politics. Her likely presidential ambitions are the subject of wide speculation, and she's often included on the not-so-short lists of potential Democratic 2020 hopefuls.

Harris, a former prosecutor, was California's attorney general before she was elected to the Senate in 2016.