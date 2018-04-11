The incident occurred at the U.S.-Mexico border in Calexico, California on March 27, 2017 and sparked a complaint by Mexican officials to CBP, which launched an investigation that ended with the agents being reprimanded, but ultimately keeping their jobs.

Under an agreement between the U.S. and Mexico, Mexican nationals must be properly repatriated through the Mexican consulate, a process that includes fingerprinting and confirming the person's identity. Only then can they be sent back across the border on foot or by other means.

If a migrant is not Mexican, such as the tens of thousands crossing from Central America each month, the migrant must be deported by plane back to his or her home country.

The identities of the persons in the video are unknown to NBC News and CBP is withholding their names for privacy reasons.

After being deterred by Mexican agents, as seen in the video, the U.S. border agents allowed the man to walk into traffic on the U.S. side of the border.

As ridiculous as it sounds, the laws of our country do not easily allow us to send those crossing our Southern Border back where they came from. A whole big wasted procedure must take place. Mexico & Canada have tough immigration laws, whereas ours are an Obama joke. ACT CONGRESS — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Later, and not captured on film, U.S. agents left the man in a park on the American side of the border and lost track of his whereabouts for nearly a month, NBC News has learned. A concerned citizen called the local police when she noticed the man's "erratic" behavior in the park and he was taken to a hospital for evaluation, according to a law enforcement source.

On April 19, U.S. border agents encountered him again trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico. Only then was the man taken to be processed at the Mexican consulate, where it was determined he was in fact a Mexican national and had been arrested 16 times for illegal entry to the U.S. in Arizona, Texas and California, the law enforcement source said.

Without following the proper procedure, the agents had previously been unable to determine the man's identity, if he had a viable case for asylum or whether he had a criminal background.

The breach of protocol would have also allowed CBP to avoid cataloging the apprehension in the agency's database — numbers that President Donald Trump has sought to drive down under his administration to show the rewards of his tough stance on immigration.